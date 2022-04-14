Red states vow SCOTUS fight against Biden climate-risk measure

(Reuters) - A full federal appeals court on Thursday declined to step into a fight over the Biden administration’s climate-change cost calculations, clearing the path for a Supreme Court challenge by 10 Republican-led states.

The en banc 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals turned aside the states’ bid to undo the court’s earlier decision by a three-judge panel that lets the administration keep using, for now, Obama-era estimates that had been slashed under President Donald Trump.

“We are disappointed in the 5th Circuit’s decision and we will appeal to the Supreme Court,” said a spokesman for Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, who is leading the states’ fight.

The U.S. Justice Department, which represents the federal government in the case, declined to comment.

The battle is over the social cost of greenhouse gas estimates, first adopted by the Obama administration to quantify the financial impact that proposed projects would have on global warming. The carbon estimate was set at about $50 per ton of emissions, but the Trump administration reduced it to $10 or less per ton.

On his first day in office last year, President Joe Biden established an interagency working group to determine new values. As an interim measure, the working group adopted the Obama administration’s estimates.

Landry, joined by the attorneys general of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, South Dakota, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming, filed suit in federal court in Lake Charles, Louisiana, last April. They said the Biden administration broke the law by changing the value without giving the public the opportunity to weigh in.

The states also sought to block the administration from using the Obama-era estimates during the litigation, saying the increases “apply coercive pressure to the States to change their approach to greenhouse gas regulation,” drive up the cost of energy-related regulatory action, and reduce the states’ revenue from oil-and-gas and mineral leases.

The district judge agreed and granted a preliminary injunction in February, but the 5th Circuit panel put the injunction on hold in March while it considers the administration’s appeal.

The panel said the injunction was inappropriate because the government is likely to win its appeal. It also said the states’ alleged harms from the estimates were “speculative” and “merely hypothetical," and that an injunction would “irreparably” harm the federal government by acting as a prior restraint on the agencies’ decision-making process.

Thursday’s one-paragraph order denied the states’ petition for en banc review without commenting on its merits.

The case is State of Louisiana et al. v. Biden et al, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 22-30087.

For the states: Elizabeth Baker Murrill and Joseph Scott St John, Louisiana Attorney General’s Office

For the Biden administration: Jeffrey Sandberg and Thomas Pulham of the U.S. Justice Department

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.