ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

How Your Company Can Avoid Compliance Pitfalls

Inc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHR is a fast-changing landscape in ordinary times. But the past two years have led to sweeping...

www.inc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

If Your Remote Employees Are Doing This, It Could be a Tax Nightmare for Your Company

If you manage a remote workforce, it’s important to understand where they are physically doing the work. In some jurisdictions, simply having a presence in a market can mean an additional tax bill. Here, as part of a recent panel discussion with Joe O’Callaghan, the managing partner and founder of a leading innovation firm, Vation Ventures, Velocity Global’s Mark Fielding shares why you need to understand where your employees are doing their work.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

How GameFi Can Avoid The Crypto Awareness Problem

Slowly and steadily, the world is moving to appreciate the beauty of GameFi. Thanks to the increased adoption of blockchain technology and the desire for people to play games and earn money, we're seeing a significant resurgence in the popularity of GameFi platforms everywhere. GameFi really became a trend in...
VIDEO GAMES
Fast Company

How Companies Can Take Control of Their ESG Narratives

If 2021 was the year that environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing went decidedly mainstream, then we can expect 2022 to be the year in which capital markets participants get in on the action. Nobody likes missing out. Capital flows into global ESG-focused funds continued to outpace the wider market...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pitfalls#Trinet
Fortune

Google’s former HR chief says your boss wants to boil you slowly like a frog to get you back in the office, and it will be terrible for morale and productivity

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Beating the Monday blues will be especially trying for Google employees this week. Starting today, workers are required to come into company headquarters three times a week. But according to Laszlo Bock, former chief of Google human resources and current CEO of Humu, this hybrid model won’t be around much longer.
BUSINESS
hackernoon.com

Why Are Bosses Against Remote Work?

“In the US, a whopping 72% of managers currently supervising remote workers would prefer all their subordinates to be in the office, according to recent research for the Society for Human Resource Management, seen by BBC Worklife in July.”. Abeer. Waiting for CAPTCHAs to be replaced by Voight-Kampff tests. NEWABOUT...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Inc.com

5 Marketing Tactics You Can Do Even Before you Have a Product

You don't have to only start marketing once your product is ready. One of the most common mistakes I hear from entrepreneurs regularly is "I don't even have a product yet, how can I possibly start to do marketing?" My answer? If you only start doing marketing once your product...
RETAIL
HackerNoon

The Great Resignation: Why 80% of Tech Employees are Seeking Alternative Employment

As many as four out of five professionals are considering looking for another job in the next three months, according to a survey from professional social network Blind. Financial services workers at American Express, Capital One, Deloitte, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase were among the most likely to say they wanted out from their current role. Amazon, Dell, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce and Salesforce workers are among those who want out of their roles. Nearly half of all professionals said they had interviewed with another company in the last month.
JOBS
Inc.com

What the Metaverse Means for B2B Companies

When asked how companies are keeping pace with digital transformation, just about any marketer will mention the metaverse. However, it is highly unlikely those marketers will feel confident when it comes to defining what the metaverse actually is, and what it means for their business. The metaverse has become an...
ECONOMY
Inc.com

4 Actions Remote Employees Can Take to Improve Home Cybersecurity

Most work-from-home setups focus on the practical aspects of creating a physical workspace on the home front. When technology comes up, it's usually in relation to things like remote-friendly communication and collaboration tools. But what about cybersecurity? When an employee isn't on-site, it can be difficult for them to maintain...
TECHNOLOGY
Inc.com

The Secret Formula To Scaling Your Digital Presence

Why do some businesses become huge yet others never grow beyond being small? On the Internet, why do some people seemingly get massive social media followings, attract tons of leads and web traffic, and others despite producing similar quality products or content and producing at the same quality never grow?
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

PYMNTS Intelligence: How Digital Identity Can Reduce Money Laundering and Improve AML Compliance

Money laundering is a perpetual challenge for banks, payments providers and the oversight agencies assigned to monitor them. Experts estimate that up to 5% of the global gross domestic product (GDP) is laundered each year, a total of $2 trillion, and half of all money laundering goes completely undetected. Cutting off these funds could cripple organized crime, terrorist financing and other critical dangers, making it a top priority for law enforcement agencies worldwide.
TECHNOLOGY
Fast Company

3 things you’re doing wrong when you try to plan for the future

In 1988, Kodak, the leading film company at the time, hired Faith Popcorn to tell them about the future of film. Drawing on research and over a decade (at that time) of experience with BrainReserve, her marketing consultancy, she told Kodak that the future of film would be digital. But Kodak’s vision was narrowed by success and specificity. “That’s not what we asked you,” the team told Popcorn. “We wanted to know the future of film.” They abruptly showed her the door.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Peloton's Latest Strategy to Save the Company Is the 1 Thing No Company Should Ever Do

Subscriptions are a great business. Alienating your customers isn't. It's been a rough few months for Peloton's new CEO, Barry McCarthy. Since he took over the troubled company from its founder, John Foley, in February, its stock has continued to fall. It's now down 38 percent during his time in the role. Not only that, activist shareholder, Blackwells, has published a presentation faulting McCarthy for not turning the company around quickly enough.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

5 Online Meeting Trends for 2022

Things to anticipate as virtual becomes normal, and how to be ready. According to the World Economic Forum, "The number of employees permanently working remotely globally is set to double in 2021," rising from 16.4% to 34.4%. Technology has paved the way, led by the exploding popularity of Zoom. Zoom was the most-downloaded iPhone and iPad app of 2020, beating out Instagram and YouTube. Major software providers quickly caught up, and today companies have multiple options for video chat, including Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Cisco WebEx, GoToMeeting, and Slack.
INTERNET
Inc.com

Want Consistent Business Growth? Start by Addressing These Common Scaling Challenges

Most business owners I know are looking forward to the day when your product, team, and processes begin to mature, and your business growth keeps tilting upward as you scale. You expect to relax a bit and relish in the success that you see coming. Unfortunately, without your proactive efforts to counter predictable market challenges, early growth can quickly stall.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy