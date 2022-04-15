ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Grove, OR

Pacific's all women Hall of Fame induction makes history

By Wade Evanson
Forest Grove News Times
3 days ago
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e2rdj_0fAp6KQq00 The 1980 softball team, Kapua (Torres) Keefe, and Brenda (Roberson) Edlund make up the school's first all women's class.

Pacific University made a little history this past week when the school's first ever all-women's Hall of Fame class was inducted into the school's athletic Hall of Fame.

Two accomplished individuals, national champion wrestler Kapua (Torres) Keefe and women's basketball standout Brenda (Roberson) Edlund, joined the 1980 Pacific Softball team as part of the induction ceremony Friday evening, April 8, on the campus of Pacific University in Forest Grove.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MWWBV_0fAp6KQq00 Keefe, Class of 2007, was a three-time All-American wrestler for the Boxers, claiming her national title in 2005. She twice qualified for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials (2005, 2008) and represented the United States at the Junior World Championships in 2005.

Edlund was a four-year member of the Pacific women's basketball program, playing a vital role on the 1991-92 NAIA District Championship team. She was named to the 1992-93 All-Northwest Conference team and still holds the single season record for highest free throw percentage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08qUiH_0fAp6KQq00 The 1980 softball team exceeded all expectations in winning a regional championship, and ultimately captured fourth place at nationals. According to the school, their performance was so unexpected that players had to scramble after winning the regional event in order to raise the funds necessary for the trip to Grand Rapids, Michigan for the national championships. The team was coached by Judy Sherman, who herself is a member of the Boxer Athletic Hall of Fame.

The all-women class of Hall of Fame athletes comes on the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX, the landmark federal legislation that outlawed discrimination on the basis of gender. Title IX helped open the door for women athletes everywhere to compete on terms equivalent to men.

