Kennedy Roundup: Baseball, softball leads Special District 2

By Tanner Russ
Woodburn Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PgUZH_0fAp42hR00 The Trojans baseball and softball are a combined 10-1 against league opposition thus far into the season.

Baseball

After convincingly winning the series 2-1 over Western Christian last week, the Trojans were forced to compete against Sheridan in a doubleheader on Friday, April 15, due to stormy weather throughout the week. The Trojans (9-1) currently sit atop the 2A/1A Special District 2 leaderboard with a 5-1 record. Sheridan is winless on the season at 0-5, and 0-3 in district play.

Next week Kennedy plays a pair of non-league contests against 3A Yamhill-Carlton (8-3) and Dufur/South Wasco County (9-0) on Monday and Tuesday, April 18 and 19, respectively. Those non-league contests come in the wake of Salem Academy cancelling its season.

Softball

Kennedy's week was made shorter due to a weather cancellation against Colton on Thursday, April 14, but the Trojans still made the most of its appearance against Gervais on Monday, April 11. Kennedy defeated the Cougars 7-1, capitalizing on errors and walks offensively and not allowing any runs past the first inning. Junior Jenna Hopkins earned the win with 9 strikeouts from the mound throwing 71 strikes in 96 pitches.

The Trojans faced 3A Dayton in a non-league affair on Friday, April 15.

The next league contest will be against Sheridan on Monday, April 18.

Track and field

The Kennedy track and field teams headed into Salem to face off against the home team Blanchet Catholic as well as Yamhill-Carlton and Santiam on Thursday, April 14. The girls team came in second with 138 points, while the boys placed fourth with 71 points.

Senior Stephan Salinas took first place in the 200 meters with a time of 25.32 seconds, a personal best. In the 110-meter hurdles, senior Grant Vogel claimed the top spot with a time of 17.86 seconds. Senior Mario Ponce Soto took first place for the Trojans in the shot put with a throw of 35 feet, and sophomore Elijah Traeger took first place in the javelin with a throw of 145 feet, 3.5 inches. In the pole vault, Kennedy juniors Griffin Kilbourne and Alexis Morales tied for first place with a height of 7 feet, 6 inches.

On the girls side of the action, sophomore Briar Hachenberg took first place in the pole vault with a height of 6 feet.

For full results, see athletic.net.

Daily Leader

Pontiac drops one-run decision; Prairie Central splits twin-bill

MAROA — A bases-loaded walk forced in the winning run as host Maroa-Forsyth edged past Pontiac 7-6 in a nonconference baseball game Saturday. The Trojans had two runners reach with one out in the eighth inning, and then loaded the bases with a two-out walk before waiting out another free pass that forced in the game-winner. Colin Gould was the fifth Pontiac hurler and he took the loss.
PONTIAC, IL
Woodburn Independent

