Chicago, IL

Lunchbreak: Balsamic Glazed Wedge Salad

By Kristina Miller
WGN TV
WGN TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBalsamic Glazed Wedge Salad with Homemade Ranch Dressing. -Whisk all ingredients together and set aside. Buttermilk Ranch Dressing (Demo) -Whisk Buttermilk, Mayonnaise, Homestyle Ranch, Lemon Juice together. Set aside. Salad Ingredients:. 1 Head...

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

