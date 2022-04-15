Lunchbreak: Balsamic Glazed Wedge Salad

Executive Chef Sebastian Ignaciuk from The Dandy Crown. 6-inch-deep pan or oven safe pot (such as a Dutch oven) Heat oven to 325 degrees. Evenly distribute the salt on the bottom of the chosen vessel. Place beets on top of salt, cover with a lid or tightly tent with aluminum foil. Place in the oven for 1 to 1.5 hours, checking with a probe or toothpick for tenderness. When there is no resistance, cover the beets and let rest on the counter for about 30 minutes. Using a paper towel, gently wipe away the beet skins and trim the bottoms. Once complete, cut the beets into even slices, lay those slices on their side and cut into large matchsticks, then proceed to cut those matchsticks into small dice.

