Dekalb County, GA

Rapper Archie Eversole Allegedly Killed By Own Brother At Gas Station

By Gina Tron
 3 days ago
Beloved Georgia rapper Arthur “Archie” Eversole has died after allegedly being shot by his own brother. The 37-year-old artist, best known for his 2002 song “We Ready,” was shot on March 25 at a Chevron gas station in DeKalb County, according to a statement provided to Oxygen.com on Friday by the...

Comments / 65

Steven Young
1d ago

This is kind of like population control of a species, like when there are to many wolves you don't even need a license to hunt them. The culling of the herd

Reply(3)
15
who do I trust
1d ago

it's always your close supposedly loved ones who hurt you. they are the biggest haters. think somebody owes them something

Reply
13
Guest
1d ago

Now more than ever momma don’t let your babies grow up to be rappers altogether now everybody sing

Reply
12
