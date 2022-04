The Hermon Hawks and Brewer Witches battled to a 3-3 draw when the game was called after 7 innings in an exhibition baseball game at Mansfield Stadium on Friday, April 15th. Brewer took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 3rd inning before Hermon plated 3 runs in the top of the 6th inning. The Witches scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 7th to tie the game.

