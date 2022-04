The Boston Bruins were not going to let history repeat itself Saturday afternoon and they were not going to be denied a playoff berth. When the Bruins played the Pittsburgh Penguins at the TD Garden on Feb. 8, it was the first game all season long where the Black and Gold built a two-goal lead and lost the game. Two first-period goals from David Pastrnak gave the Bruins to the lead, but four straight goals from Pittsburgh dealt Boston a frustrating loss that ended with Brad Marchand punching Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry in the head and waving his stick in his face, resulting in a six-game suspension.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO