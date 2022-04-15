The 13 Best New Songs This Week

Spring has finally sprung, and with the season comes new music that sounds right for the warmer months. Sample drill, the burgeoning branch of theNew York drill subgenre that originated in the Bronx, had a major moment after Cardi B jumped on Kay Flock’s popular track “Shake It” featuring Dougie B and Bory300, while Tee Grizzley ignited the midwest with his latest album, Half Tee Half Beast, featuring the electric title track that reflects the Detroit rapper’s tenacity. Meanwhile, Lizzo released her new single, appropriately titled “About Damn Time,” before revealing her upcoming album, Special, and Bas blessed the streets with his EP [Bump] Pick Me Up, which included a smooth song with his Dreamville labelmate Ari Lennox.
