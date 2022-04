Normally I would welcome cool whip anytime and anywhere. But one guy in South Carolina is using the delicious non dairy whip as a weapon. He is known as the “Cool Whip Bandit” and he is assaulting people with tins of the stuff near the Main Street bridge in Greenville, South Carolina. It may seem like a gag you would see in an old black and white movie but this is not funny.

3 DAYS AGO