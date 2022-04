In the days of the Nintendo Entertainment System, the console's 8-bit graphics left a lot of room for interpretation from artists. Throughout the '80s, many artists came up with unique takes on Nintendo's characters, before the company had established standard designs. Japanese artist Gaku Miyao has revealed a design he created back in the day that appeared on a pair of officially-licensed slippers aimed at girls. The slippers feature Mario, Peach, Bowser, and a pair of Toads. Miyao's designs for Mario and the Toads are pretty close to the ones we still see today, but his take on Princess Peach is quite a bit different!

