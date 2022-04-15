Flood Watch issued for Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 21:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers and locations in Indiana...Illinois White River at Hazleton, Newberry, Petersburg, Edwardsport, and Elliston. Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Covington, Clinton, Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville, and Montezuma. .Lowland flooding continues on portions of the Wabash and White rivers as a result of multiple rounds of rainfall in recent weeks. Flooding on the lower Wabash River is expected to last as long as another 5 days, while flooding on the White River is expected to come to an end at the tail end of March. The crest on the Wabash is near Clinton, while the crest on the White is at Edwardsport. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Riverton. * WHEN...Until Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding is in progress. High water surrounds many river cabins. Access to most river cabins is by boat only. Levees begin to protect farmland. Extensive flooding of Leaverton Park occurs in Palestine, Illinois. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Sunday /9:00 PM EDT Sunday/ the stage was 17.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CDT Sunday /9:00 PM EDT Sunday/ was 17.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

