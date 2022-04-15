ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peekskill, NY

Mark Cope sentenced for 2020 drunk driving crash that killed Shina McClam in Peekskill

By CBS New York
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bUonJ_0fAo44Sq00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F7nrb_0fAo44Sq00
Mark Cope sentenced in 2020 drunk driving crash that killed Shina McClam 02:26

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. - A drunk driver who crashed and killed a mother in Peekskill in 2020 was sentenced Friday.

In court, Mark Cope had to face the victim's loved ones, who are still grieving the loss of Shina McClam, who was just 32 when she died. CBS2's Leah Mishkin spoke with her friends and family after court.

"Today makes 478 days, 15 months and three weeks that I have not been able to hold, smell, touch, and kiss Shina McClam, my daughter," Shina McClam's mother wrote, the words were read in court by her cousin, Maurice Smith.

"I wake up every morning knowing that I'm not gonna see my baby," McClam's mother Tessie Cherry said.

On December 23rd, 2020, McClam was driving on Route 9 in Peekskill with her 6-year-old daughter and niece.

"They had just gone and got their nails done and was going to get something to eat. And on the way home they met up with Mark," Cherry said.

The Westchester County District Attorney's office says Cope had a blood alcohol content of .21, nearly three times the legal limit, when he drove northbound in the southbound lane and hit McClam's car head on.

"He ruined our lives. He ruined our lives," Cherry said.

Cope was sentenced to three to nine years in state prison. It'll be up to the division of parole to decide how long he serves after he's completed his minimum sentence.

"I hope he serves the max sentence, and on parole hearings we'll be sending in our letters to make sure he stays in there and serves the time he needs to," said Tashi Njoroge, McClam's best friend since elementary school.

Njoroge said the minimum three year sentence is a slap in the face.

"He ripped someone away from us. He completely destroyed our lives. You killed someone, you horribly injured two people, you left someone without a mother," Njoroge said.

McClam's best friends told us her daughter is being raised by a village of people who love her and her mother.

"We were there since the day she was born, so it's not gonna change. She knows we're always gonna be there. We're her aunties, but Shina is not here. We can't replace it. There's nothing like a mother's love," said childhood friend Lauren Tompkins.

Cope apologized to the McClams in court, but the family says those words won't bring their loved one back.

"Was that drink worth it, to get in that car? How precious she was. She was loved, and she helped. She would have even helped him," said Debbie Cherry.

"My heart is broken," Tessie Cherry said.

Comments / 1

Related
PIX11

Woman killed in wrong-way crash on Long Island

MELVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A wrong-way driver was killed in a head-on crash that seriously injured another driver in Melville Thursday night, police said. The fatal crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Express Drive South at Maxess Road at 11:15 p.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Marie Louis, 56, of North Amityville, […]
MELVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
White Plains, NY
White Plains, NY
Crime & Safety
Peekskill, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Peekskill, NY
Shine My Crown

Mother of 2 Found Dead With Throat Slashed Inside a Bronx Apartment; Family Suspects the Boyfriend

A mother of two was dead with her throat slashed inside an apartment in the Bronx on Saturday morning. Bjana James, 37, was found unconscious and unresponsive by a sibling inside an apartment at NYCHA's Betances Houses on East 147th Street in the Mott Haven section before 3:00 am. She had a knife stuck in her chest, and her throat had been slashed. They immediately called the police.
BRONX, NY
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drunk Driving#Cope
Daily Mail

'Drive to grave site. Torture. Kill and bury. Wipe hands and body suit': Extraordinary 'to do' list of female lifeguard, 18, jailed for 13 years for plotting to kill boyfriend because he'd slept with other women

A teenager who planned to torture and kill a casual fling for sleeping with other women made a meticulous 'to do' list which outlined the steps she would take. Sophie George was 'consumed with revenge' when she filled bags with bleach, duct tape, forensic clothing, bin liners and lighter fuel before arranging to meet Adam Yioses near her Brighton home in October 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Armor-Piercing Bullets, Glock Handgun, High Capacity Magazine, Drugs Seized by Brick Police

Armor-piercing bullets, drugs, a Glock handgun and a high-capacity magazine were among the items seized in a series of Jersey Shore arrests. On Friday, April 1 at 8:30 p.m., the Brick Police Department's Street Crimes Unit investigated suspicious activity in the Maple Leaf Apartment Complex. It resulted in a motor vehicle stop near Maple Avenue and Herbertsville Road.
BRICK, NJ
The Independent

‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt found guilty of murdering his wife and children and living with their bodies

A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

Man threatened to kill Brooklyn MTA worker: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man attacked and threatened an MTA employee after she tried to rope off a turnstile Sunday morning, police said Thursday. The woman, an on-duty booth attendant, was roping off a turnstile area due to a service change at the Franklin Avenue Station. Police said as she was doing this, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
84K+
Followers
21K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy