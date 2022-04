Iowa has been busy targeting defensive players in the 2023 class. In the past month alone, the Hawkeye coaching staff has offered Nigel Glover, Will Heldt, Michael Kilbane and King Mack. Plus, Iowa picked up its seventh commitment in the 2023 cycle from defensive back John Nestor out of Marist High School in Chicago, Ill. Arvell Reese became the latest defensive standout to pick up an offer from Iowa. The 6-foot-3, 210 pound linebacker is out of Glenville High School in Cleveland, Ohio. On3 rates Reese as a four-star recruit and as the nation’s No. 196 player in the 2023 class, the 17th-best...

