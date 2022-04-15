ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Spring Football Special

By Tye Richardson
hitthatline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFarm Credit offering long term fixed rates for the ag industry to give you...

hitthatline.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas will get new field courtesy of Garth Brooks

Remember all those signs in your high-school gymnasium that read “NO STREET SHOES!” near the floor? Think of that. Country superstar Garth Brooks will play to a packed crowd April 23 inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Fans will be in the stands and on the field at the football home of the Hogs. University brass decided afterward was as good a time as any to replace the grass. “This (field) will likely be damaged beyond repair to bring it back to life,” athletic director Hunter Yurachek said. “They will come in Saturday and they will put that plastic square flooring across...
ARKANSAS STATE
PennLive.com

Former Arkansas Razorback football standout has died: reports

Former Arkansas offensive lineman Brian Wallace has died, according to multiple reports. Wallace was a former four-star recruit who played in the US Army All-American Bowl before signing with Arkansas in 2014. ESPN and Rivals both ranked him as the country’s ninth-best tackle prospect that year, and the 6-foot-6, 320 pounder went on to start 29 games during his career with the Razorbacks. That included all 12 games at right tackle as a senior in 2018. He was a preseason All-SEC pick that year.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Kait 8

Delce deals gem, #6 Arkansas softball beats #12 Kentucky

Junior Chenise Delce tossed a nine-strikeout gem to propel No. 6 Arkansas to its ninth-consecutive win, downing No. 12 Kentucky, 2-1, in Friday’s series opener at Bogle Park. The win also marks the Hogs’ fifth-straight win against a ranked opponent. “We had a pitcher’s duel today,” said head...
JONESBORO, AR
KOCO

Strong to severe storms moving into Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — There is a risk for severe storms in Oklahoma on Monday. 7:10 p.m. Monday Update: As of 7:10 p.m., there are no longer any tornado warnings in southern Oklahoma. There are some severe thunderstorm warnings east of Tishomingo and Madill. 6:55 p.m. Monday Update: Southern Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KHQ Right Now

Tornadoes rip across Texas and Oklahoma

Multiple tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, causing injuries and widespread damage in areas near Austin and Dallas, officials said. The storm system was poised to move into Louisiana and Mississippi on Tuesday, carrying the risk of dangerous tornadoes and powerful winds.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Growing grocery chain announces first Tennessee location

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced its plans to expand into Tennessee by releasing details about its first store location in the state. The grocery chain has secured 17 acres in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and submitted initial plans to the city, calling for an approximately 160,000 square-foot store with tentative plans to open in 2023.
SPRING HILL, TN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hogs quarterback to transfer to Houston, play for the Cougars

The rise of KJ Jefferson for Arkansas at quarterback has been magnificent for the Razorbacks football program. It’s also created some casualties. His back-up Malik Hornsby, initially entered the transfer portal over the winter before pulling his name back. Hornsby has since seen time as the No. 2 and at wide receiver in an effort Arkansas is making to get him on the field more often. Lucas Coley entered the portal and never left. On Friday, his destination was revealed as Houston. Coley came to Arkansas as a three-start dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2021. With Jefferson just two years ahead and...
HOUSTON, TX
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Ahead of SEC transition, Sooners’ athletics department seeks bids for new LED lighting at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

OU’s athletic department is seeking bids for lighting replacements at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, The Daily learned from a request for proposal posted by the university this week. The university noted it wants all of the current lights to be replaced with LED fixtures. The proposal includes the desire...
NORMAN, OK
WTVQ

Kentucky falls to Arkansas 2-1

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.(UK Athletics) – The No. 8 Kentucky Softball team went 2-for-16 with runners on base Friday and were unable to capitalize in the seventh as the bats went quiet in a 2-1 loss at No. 6 Arkansas. With the loss, Kentucky falls to 28-10 and the Wildcats are...
LEXINGTON, KY

