Richard A. Peterson, 76, of Oil City, formerly of Brainerd, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Born September 5, 1945 in Brainerd, he was a son of the late Wilbur and Martha Van Keuren Peterson. Dick was an owner/operator truck driver for most...

