Like it or not, the car world is going electric. The facts of climate change and economic stress brought on by climbing gas prices should be enough to encourage action, but in most cases, it's the government forcing the issue. California is usually at the forefront of emissions regulations for cars, and the state is poised to continue that leadership for the foreseeable future. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) just released its latest proposed standards to triple EV sales over the next four years to 35 percent by 2026.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO