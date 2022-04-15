ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, OR

Jefferson County election has plenty of intrigue

By Tony Ahern
The Madras Pioneer
The Madras Pioneer
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sbCpO_0fAndST200 Sheriff made a mistake in paying for his supporter to be a third candidate; it should be lesson in in what not to do, but not fatal to his specific campaign

If it's spring and an even year, it's political season. You can tell it around the Madras area by the signs on the highways, maybe busier Facebook pages, Chamber forums on the schedule.

First things first: small-town politics is tough, personal and humbling. Anyone who sticks their name and neck out to run, to potentially serve, deserves a lot of credit, and could probably use a flack jacket at times.

Two county commission spots are on the ballot this spring. Incumbents Kelly Simmelink and Mae Huston are both running to keep their positions. Half of their last terms were spent working under the COVID cloud. They have to be looking forward to the potential of more future-oriented projects that don't entail public health crisis and distributing relief money — vastly important but, you know, hopefully behind us all.

Three first-time commission candidates are seeking to unseat the incumbents. Welcome to the fray.

A Culver School Board member, Sabria Rios, is challenging Simmelink. At just 32, Rios is a primed to be a leader to watch. A 509-J School Board member, Laurie Danzuka, is one of two running against Huston. Danzuka is also seeking to become the first member of the Warm Springs Confederated Tribes to serve on the county commission. She enters the campaign as the current School Board Member of the Year.

Mark Wunsch is also running to take Huston's spot. Wunsch comes from one of the county's most beautiful locations, the Grizzly country, at the foot of the Ochocos near the headwaters of Willow Creek (I probably sound a bit jealous). He has served as the Jefferson County Livestock Association president, and has been a regular at the commission meetings for months. Like all three of the new candidates, he is a lifelong resident of the county.

Beginning this week, the Pioneer is presenting outlines of the candidates. We also encourage everyone to attend the April 20 Chamber forum on the commission candidates. Give all a chance, incumbents and challengers, to earn your vote.

It seems county sheriff races, no matter the county, are also a bit down and dirty. This year's Jefferson County race fits that description.

Marc Heckathorn is the incumbent, appointed last summer to take retiring Jim Adkins' place. Heckathorn has a substantial experience edge over his primary opponent in Jason Pollock. Pollock is a working deputy, a child abuse detective, and heads the county deputies' union.

Sure, the ardent supporters or each are dug in, but for the casual observers of the race, it's the third candidate on the ballot that's most intriguing. Looking to end the race this spring, Sheriff Heckathorn got a supporter of his, Rick Dupont, who was raised in Madras and had a law enforcement career in the Portland area, to agree to submit his name as a candidate. Heckathorn went to the clerk's office and paid Dupont's filing fee and submitted the paperwork. The clerk was so taken by it she had to see if it was legal. It was.

To his credit, Heckathorn didn't try to hide the plan, wasn't trying to trick anyone. It's just if there are three people running, the race would be held in the primary season, in the spring. If only two, the vote would be pushed to the fall. Heckathorn wanted the voters to call it sooner rather than later so he could get on with the job, so the department could theoretically unify instead of being split by the race. With three candidates in the spring, if one of the candidates got over 50% of the vote, it would be over.

But playing games with the election, and the voters, hasn't set well with several people. To his supporters, it was a strategy to get the vote over with. To those supporting Pollock, and many who were passive observers, it was somewhat devious and showed a lack of respect of the process.

In hindsight, paying to have your supporter's name on the ballot in order to impact the election process was not a great move for the sheriff, regardless of the reasons. Running ghost candidates to impact the race in any way goes against the spirit of the system, legal or not.

Heckathorn's the appointed incumbent, he's got an impressive resume and wide range of important experience, and has been an energetic campaigner since his appointment. With or without the controversy, he is still the big favorite to win the race. There's a great chance the incident will go down only as a small footnote in local political history — but a move likely not copied.

The sheriff candidates will hold their Chamber forum on April 18 at the community center.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
WTOV 9

Opportunities increasing for minority-owned businesses in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Jefferson County Diversity Equity and Inclusion Committee is taking action to make sure minority-owned businesses have equal opportunity. "This is definitely a win-win for all business owners, but definitely for your black business owners and your minority business owners,” Karla Martin, a member of the committee, said.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
Portland Tribune

Travelogue views the Jefferson County of 100 years ago

Looking Back continues the journal of Mrs. H. M. Franklin as her family visits the area. Grandview is surrounded by snow-capped mountains, away off in the distance Mt. Hood is outlined with the cloud peaks, while nearer are the bold crags of Mt. Jefferson, the icy digits of Three Fingered Jack, the white robed figures of the Three Sisters, while a road map in Madras shows the names of the whole family, husband, wife, and little brother. In this section, the Franklins senior and junior have ranches.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Jefferson County, OR
Government
County
Jefferson County, OR
City
Madras, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Madras, OR
Government
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
Portland Tribune

Political notes: New voters and campaign dollars

Temperatures heat up both outside and the 2022 primary elections as campaigns kick into high gear. Spring officially arrived on March 20 at 8:33 a.m., marking a change of seasons and a change of political tempo of Oregon's political campaigns. Along with blooming daffodils, spring marked the awakening of any...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Passions fly over new development at Culver Planning Commission

After hearing testimony, developer withdraws request for smaller lot sizes. Cars filled the parking lot, people packed the room and passions filled the air at the Culver Planning Commission meeting Wednesday April 13. Technical difficulties prevented the public from attending by Zoom. The public hearing focused on a proposed 164 home subdivision called Haystack Butte to be developed at the south end of Culver.Â
CULVER, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Letters to the Editor

Writers are impressed with candidate Danzuka; the Jefferson County sheriff race inspires writers Experienced leaders back Danzuka As long-time community volunteers and elected leaders, we support Laurie Danzuka in the upcoming Jefferson County Commissioner race. Laurie is a solid middle-of-the-road person who is very capable of the job. Having been appointed as a county commissioner, then running twice, winning all elections and serving, I know what it takes to be a good and truly effective commissioner. Simply attending meetings and events and knowing about issues isn't enough. We need commissioners that actually take projects...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
WTOV 9

Kissinger to step down as Jefferson County Medical Director

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Dr. Mark Kissinger will step down as Jefferson County Medical Director. “I have been honored to be a part of the health department for the last 2 years. Mr. (Andrew) Henry has been an excellent leader, and the health board has been an excellent advocate for the people of Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Commission#Child Abuse#Chamber#Covid#Culver School Board#Danzuka#School Board M
Portland Tribune

Poll: School boards have little support from Oregon constituents

Taxpayers value early childhood learning and support services but don't feel represented by elected education officials, Oregon Values & Beliefs Center's latest survey shows. Oregonians broadly support funding educational programs, yet recent statewide survey respondents generally lacked support for their local school boards. Only 36% of those polled said they...
OREGON STATE
The Madras Pioneer

Opinion: Republicans can win Oregon with moderate candidate

Happy Valley resident: I will more than likely support Betsy Johnson if Christine Drazan doesn't win primaryI'm a Democrat who is intrigued by Republican Christine Drazan for governor. As a former House Republican minority leader, she's the strongest Republican candidate for governor since Norma Paulus in 1986. The Oregon GOP has been wandering in the desert ever since. I had been supporting Nicholas Kristoff for governor, but he was eliminated on a technicality by Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. Sadly, I believe Fagan's decision was influenced by partisan politics. She has given us a very weak candidate in Democrat...
OREGON STATE
The Madras Pioneer

Decision 2022: Housing stability, voting access are connected

Catherine McMullen: Eviction crisis in Oregon is amplifying obstacles to votingOregon is touted as the easiest place in America to vote. When asked, "What would a system that wanted people to vote look like?" Stacey Abrams replied, "Oregon." Voting in Oregon is easy, transparent and even safe during a pandemic. Right? Oregon residents who are U.S. citizens can register to vote at age 16 to get their first ballot at age 18; can get registered through an automatic process after a visit to the DMV; and then for every election are mailed a ballot to their home. But what if...
OREGON STATE
The Madras Pioneer

Louise Muir honored with Oregon ageless award

Muir honored by Age+ for her outstanding service to the Madras and Jefferson County CommunityLouise Muir is a part of just about everything that happens at the Jefferson County Community Center. She runs events, coordinates services, plans meals and meets community need whenever she sees it. Muir moved to Madras in 1992 and has been helping in the community ever since. She's worked in local medical offices, served as a teacher's aide at the Jefferson County School district, and volunteers for a number of local nonprofits and community organizations. Muir also is active with the local VFW post...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Madras Pioneer

County stocks youth fishing pond

4-H and Boy Scouts announce a Fishing Derby scheduled for Memorial Day weekend Tuesday, April 12, the county stocked the youth fishing pond at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds with trout and opened the pond to young anglers. Two-year-old Jonah Farrester was the first to cast in his line, sitting on the knee of his father, Josh. It's been two years since anyone could fish the pond. The water leaked out of the pond leaving dead fish stranded in mud puddles. Over the past year county crews have graded the pond and covered the surface with organic material;...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Growers to get even less water this year than last

North Unit Irrigation District announces the meager water allotment for the season. Farmers in Jefferson County will begin the season with .675 of an acre foot of water, that's .45 acre feet from the Deschutes and .225 from the Crooked River. The North Unit Irrigation District Board announced the allotment Tuesday, March 29.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Is Earth2O closing its Culver plant?

Evidence points to a plant closure, but the company will not respond to confirm. Everybody knows the Earth2O plant in Culver is closing, but no one can get official confirmation. -- Employees tell friends the company has said their jobs will end on April 1. -- The competing water-bottler in...
CULVER, OR
Portland Tribune

Timber baron contributes against Oregon Democrats

Archie Aldis 'Red' Emmerson is the largest landowner in the county and supports non-affiliated Betsy Johnson for governor. A California timber baron who is the nation's largest landowner has jumped into Oregon politics with big contributions to campaigns seeking to wrest control of state government from Democrats. Sierra Pacific Industries...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Land deals reflect Oregon's growing market for alcohol

State now has highest per-capita number of distilleries in U.S. based on population. Two Clackamas County land deals are at the center of expanding operations for the state's growing liquor operations. On March 17, the Oregon Liquor & Cannabis Commission approved aÂ plan to transfer a section of land, where...
OREGON STATE
The Madras Pioneer

Opinion: Tolling to encircle Oregon 'like a military blockade'

Bob Rubitschun: ODOT policies would have been unthinkable a few years ago; today, they're moving faster than a runaway freight train.It's now or never to speak your mind. We're about to lose the Oregon we love and cherish. ODOT has adopted an aggressive new revenue-collection strategy to tax motorists on our once-free roads. The "genie" is out of the bottle. Your choice is to tell the Oregon Legislature enough is enough or to reallocate your personal finances to pay for using Oregon roadways that already were paid for with taxpayer money. Greg Johnson, a joint appointee for ODOT and its...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Calving season closingacross the high desert

Cattle most often need noassistance to birth theircalves, and calves canstand, walk very rapidly. In Oregon, there is a wide range of times ranchers' cows have calves. Some breed in January, expecting offspring in the fall, and the majority breed in June and July, and have claves beginning in January until March or April.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

The Madras Pioneer

Madras, OR
77
Followers
1K+
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pioneer has served Jefferson County since 1904. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly, distributed locally Wednesday mornings. The Pioneer, with a circulation of 3,600, reaches homes every Wednesday.

 http://www.madraspioneer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy