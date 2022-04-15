Jefferson County election has plenty of intrigue

Sheriff made a mistake in paying for his supporter to be a third candidate; it should be lesson in in what not to do, but not fatal to his specific campaign

If it's spring and an even year, it's political season. You can tell it around the Madras area by the signs on the highways, maybe busier Facebook pages, Chamber forums on the schedule.

First things first: small-town politics is tough, personal and humbling. Anyone who sticks their name and neck out to run, to potentially serve, deserves a lot of credit, and could probably use a flack jacket at times.

Two county commission spots are on the ballot this spring. Incumbents Kelly Simmelink and Mae Huston are both running to keep their positions. Half of their last terms were spent working under the COVID cloud. They have to be looking forward to the potential of more future-oriented projects that don't entail public health crisis and distributing relief money — vastly important but, you know, hopefully behind us all.

Three first-time commission candidates are seeking to unseat the incumbents. Welcome to the fray.

A Culver School Board member, Sabria Rios, is challenging Simmelink. At just 32, Rios is a primed to be a leader to watch. A 509-J School Board member, Laurie Danzuka, is one of two running against Huston. Danzuka is also seeking to become the first member of the Warm Springs Confederated Tribes to serve on the county commission. She enters the campaign as the current School Board Member of the Year.

Mark Wunsch is also running to take Huston's spot. Wunsch comes from one of the county's most beautiful locations, the Grizzly country, at the foot of the Ochocos near the headwaters of Willow Creek (I probably sound a bit jealous). He has served as the Jefferson County Livestock Association president, and has been a regular at the commission meetings for months. Like all three of the new candidates, he is a lifelong resident of the county.

Beginning this week, the Pioneer is presenting outlines of the candidates. We also encourage everyone to attend the April 20 Chamber forum on the commission candidates. Give all a chance, incumbents and challengers, to earn your vote.

It seems county sheriff races, no matter the county, are also a bit down and dirty. This year's Jefferson County race fits that description.

Marc Heckathorn is the incumbent, appointed last summer to take retiring Jim Adkins' place. Heckathorn has a substantial experience edge over his primary opponent in Jason Pollock. Pollock is a working deputy, a child abuse detective, and heads the county deputies' union.

Sure, the ardent supporters or each are dug in, but for the casual observers of the race, it's the third candidate on the ballot that's most intriguing. Looking to end the race this spring, Sheriff Heckathorn got a supporter of his, Rick Dupont, who was raised in Madras and had a law enforcement career in the Portland area, to agree to submit his name as a candidate. Heckathorn went to the clerk's office and paid Dupont's filing fee and submitted the paperwork. The clerk was so taken by it she had to see if it was legal. It was.

To his credit, Heckathorn didn't try to hide the plan, wasn't trying to trick anyone. It's just if there are three people running, the race would be held in the primary season, in the spring. If only two, the vote would be pushed to the fall. Heckathorn wanted the voters to call it sooner rather than later so he could get on with the job, so the department could theoretically unify instead of being split by the race. With three candidates in the spring, if one of the candidates got over 50% of the vote, it would be over.

But playing games with the election, and the voters, hasn't set well with several people. To his supporters, it was a strategy to get the vote over with. To those supporting Pollock, and many who were passive observers, it was somewhat devious and showed a lack of respect of the process.

In hindsight, paying to have your supporter's name on the ballot in order to impact the election process was not a great move for the sheriff, regardless of the reasons. Running ghost candidates to impact the race in any way goes against the spirit of the system, legal or not.

Heckathorn's the appointed incumbent, he's got an impressive resume and wide range of important experience, and has been an energetic campaigner since his appointment. With or without the controversy, he is still the big favorite to win the race. There's a great chance the incident will go down only as a small footnote in local political history — but a move likely not copied.

The sheriff candidates will hold their Chamber forum on April 18 at the community center.

