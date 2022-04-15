ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CMT and mtheory Team for Equal Access Development Program to Champion Unheard Voices

By Cindy Watts
Cover picture for the articleCMT has long championed women in the music business through its annual Next Women of Country campaign. Now the network has joined management services company mtheory to expand its philanthropy even more with the new Equal Access Development Program. CMT and mtheory announced the six candidates who will participate...

Hello Magazine

Faith Hill rocks sequin dress to present impressive award at CMT Awards

Country star Faith Hill returned to the CMT Awards in Nashville after a 12-year absence, looking fabulous in a full-length glittering green gown. The 54-year-old singer was accompanied by her 1883 co-star and on-screen daughter Isabel May to present the final award of the ceremony. Faith looked dazzling in an...
NASHVILLE, TN
thesource.com

Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Monica Delivers A Powerful Performance At The CMT Music Awards

Monica teams up with Jimmie Allen, and Little Big Town for a soul-stirring performance of their collaborative track, “Pray” live at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium marking this Monica’s first-ever appearance on the CMT Music Awards. The Boy is Mine singer appeared on the Red Carpet the look with oversized sunglasses. The soul-stirring performance was introduced by no other than Gayle King, which began with Allen behind a piano before Monica and Little Big Town joined on stage dressed in white on a stage that looked straight out of heaven, filled with clouds and smoke wearing all white. The genre-crossing group delivered the angelic song, complete with soaring harmonies, as powerful scenes of prayer from all religions and belief systems were shown in the background — adding to the growing unity and inclusion within the country music world. This is not Monica’s first venture into country music, in August 2021, the “Angel of Mine” star teased a country album, according to Rated RnB, saying that she had been in the studio with Brandi Carlile. See the full performance below, and let us know what you think.
NASHVILLE, TN
BET

WATCH: Jimmie Allen And Monica Perform At The 2022 CMT Awards With ‘Pray’

With CBS News’ Gayle King introducing the entertainers, the country artist and sultry R&B singer took the stage for the first-ever live performance of “Pray” with country group Little Big Town. The performance marked Monica’s debut on the CMT Awards stage. As the group delivered angelic...
MUSIC
The Boot

Mickey Guyton Joins Black Pumas for an Epic Cross-Genre Team-Up at the 2022 CMT Music Awards

Mickey Guyton shared the stage with Grammy-nominated soul duo Black Pumas at the 2022 CMT Music Awards. Guyton joined the fellow Grammy Award nominees for their breakout hit single "Colors," which serves as a cross-genre anthem of togetherness and acceptance. The passionate collaboration showed off both Guyton and Black Pumas singer-songwriter Eric Burton's incredible vocal ranges, which soared up until the very end, closing out things in front of a massive fountain of fireworks.
MUSIC
CMT

2022 CMT Music Awards: Carrie Underwood, Mickey Guyton and More Added to Star-Studded Roster

One week away from its major network television debut on CBS, The CMT Music Awards continue to unveil superstar performers. On Monday, the network revealed Mickey Guyton + Black Pumas, Old Dominion, and Carrie Underwood would join the already star-studded line-up of performers. Previously announced singers include co-host Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris + Ryan Hurd, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell + Lainey Wilson, Keith Urban and The Judds.
MUSIC
Taste of Country

The Judds Reuniting to Perform at 2022 CMT Music Awards

The Judds are reuniting to perform on television together for the first time in 20 years. People reports that the mother-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna Judd are slated to reunite for a live performance during the 2022 CMT Music Awards. The Judds will sing their 1990 hit "Love Can Build a Bridge" in front of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville during the show on April 11, with Kacey Musgraves set to introduce their performance.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

2022 CMT Music Awards: How to Watch, Who’s Nominated, Who’s Performing

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Like its country cousins the ACM Awards and CMA Awards, this has been a time of change for the CMT Music Awards. This year, the annual event will move to a new television network and a new location, and air in a completely different time of year. There will even be a new co-host to join one returning from the previous year. But if past CMT Music Awards are any indication, it’s...
MUSIC
CMT

CMT Music Awards: Five Moments You Missed – But Catch Them Friday Night on CMT

If the 2022 CMT Music Awards had an MVP, Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown would be neck-and-neck for the win. Ballerini found out days before the awards show that she had COVID-19 and wouldn’t be able to fulfill her duties as planned. While she and her team figured out ways for her to participate in the show from home, Brown stepped in last-minute to help actor Anthony Mackie with in-house hosting duties.
MUSIC
The Boot

Walker Hayes Keeps the 2022 CMT Awards Party Going With Dance-Inducing Live ‘AA’

No one brings a party quite like Walker Hayes, and the Alabama native did just that at the 2022 CMT Awards with an addictive performance of his current single, "AA." Sporting a simple flannel shirt over a white tee and black jeans, Hayes brought his fun attitude to the CMT Awards stage, getting the audience swaying with every lyric of "AA." Turning up the excitement of the performance were dancers, who joined Hayes in grooving.
THEATER & DANCE

