KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Emerald Hollow, a New-Home Community in Highly Desirable Pierce County, Washington

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson are on the move and headed to Denver after the NFL was traded to the Broncos. Their Bellevue, Washington waterfront home, which includes two parcels of land, is on the market for $36 million. There are 1.86 acres of land and a magnificent 11,104-square-foot residence with six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

BELLEVUE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO