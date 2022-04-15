KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Emerald Hollow, a New-Home Community in Highly Desirable Pierce County, Washington
PUYALLUP, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Emerald Hollow, a new, single-family home community in a highly desirable Pierce County, Washington location. Emerald Hollow is situated on 168th Street East near the historic city of Puyallup, offering convenient access to the Sounder commuter train, Interstate 5...www.businesswire.com
