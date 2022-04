Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Remote white-collar workers are no longer working just nine-to-five—more and more are logging on and working late into the night. And that worries Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. At the Wharton Future of Work Conference last week, he argued that the onus is on managers to set reasonable expectations for their teams, so nobody feels pressure to answer an email or finish an assignment after dinner.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO