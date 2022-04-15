ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

ICYMI: Top stories of the week

By Ballotpedia staff
 1 day ago

Maryland voters to decide marijuana legalization amendment in November

On April 1, the Maryland General Assembly referred a constitutional amendment to the ballot that would legalize marijuana for adults 21 or older beginning in July 2023. If voters approve the amendment, Maryland would join 18 states and Washington, D.C., in legalizing marijuana for recreational use.

The margin of victory in districts with retiring incumbents

Fifty-four members of Congress have announced they will not seek re-election. Seven U.S House incumbents retiring this year won election in 2020 with a margin of victory of less than 10%, all of them Democrats. No retiring Republican incumbents had narrow victory margins in 2020.

Across 11 states, PACs raised $1.2 billion in 2021

Ballotpedia published 2021 fundraising reports for state-level PACs in 11 states in partnership with Transparency USA. A PAC is defined as a group that spends money on elections. Across those 11 states, PACs collectively raised more than $1.2 billion. Florida PACs raised the most, accounting for $394 million.

Certified ballot measures lag prior even years at this point in the cycle

Eighty-four statewide measures have been certified for the ballot in 31 states so far this year, five less than the average number certified at this point in other even-numbered years from 2010 to 2020.

Here’s an update on the latest ballot measure activity:

Three new measures were certified for the ballot last week:

  1. Alabama County and Municipality Economic and Industrial Development Financing Amendment (2022)
  2. Alabama Notice to Victim’s Family Required for Commutation or Reprieve of Death Sentences Amendment (2022)
  3. Maryland Requiring Howard County Circuit Court Judges to Serve on Orphan Court Amendment (2022)

Enough signatures were verified for five initiatives in Alaska, Massachusetts, and Ohio to certify them to the legislature:

  1. Alaska State Recognition of American Indian Tribes Initiative (2022)
  2. Massachusetts App-Based Drivers as Contractors and Labor Policies Initiative (2022)
  3. Massachusetts Changes to Alcohol Retail Licensing Initiative (2022)
  4. Massachusetts Medical Loss Ratios for Dental Insurance Plans Initiative (2022)
  5. Ohio Marijuana Legalization Initiative (2022)

The number of state legislators is increasing

On March 25, Wyoming became the first state to add new seats to its legislature in the current redistricting cycle when its new legislative districts became law. These maps create one new Senate seat and two new House seats. This means that after the 2022 elections, Wyoming will have 31 state Senators and 62 state Representatives.

Nationwide, there are currently 1,971 state Senators and 5,411 state Representatives. After the 2022 elections, there will be at least 1,972 Senators and 5,413 Representatives.

In Wyoming, the Republican-controlled legislature passed the maps 17-12 in the Senate and 44-12 in the House. Gov. Mark Gordon (R) allowed the maps to go into effect without his signature.

Comments / 0

CBS News

House Democrats raised $19.3 million in February, a committee record

The campaign arm for House Democrats raised $19.3 million in February, beating the committee's personal record for the month by $2.3 million, according to numbers first shared with CBS News. This record comes as the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee faces an intimidating midterm election in November, with Republicans within just single digits of retaking control of the chamber.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ballotpedia News

These PACs are the best fundraisers in Pennsylvania

In Pennsylvania politics, non-candidate political action committees (PACs) have received $229.5 million in total donations between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021. The top 10 PACs raised more than $81.5 million, or 36 percent of all donations made to state-level PACs. These are the top 10 PACs in Pennsylvania...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

What’s on the ballot today

Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Milwaukee mayoral race headlines today’s elections. Help us continue our coverage! Join the Ballotpedia Society today. What’s on the ballot today. Milwaukee’s mayoral election is in the spotlight as the city heads to the polls....
MILWAUKEE, WI
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Another Trump admin official accused of voting irregularity

In light of the Trump administration’s many failures and scandals, it might be tempting to think veterans of the Republican team would avoid the political spotlight, at least for a while. But as it turns out, that’s not the case: A surprising number of Trump administration officials are hoping to parlay their service into careers in elected office.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

"No way, José": Alabama governor sparks cries of racism with new campaign ad attacking Joe Biden

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday lamented the idea that Americans would be forced to learn Spanish if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants" in the country. "If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we're all going to have to learn Spanish," Ivey said in a new 30-second ad spot released this week. "My message to Biden: no way, José."
ALABAMA STATE
KCJJ

Poll shows Finkenauer with commanding lead in Dem primary race

Recent polling conducted for Democrat Abby Finkenauer shows her far ahead of her competitors in the primary race for the US Senate. The Gazette reports that the poll of 600 likely Democratic primary voters showed the former US House member with 64 percent, followed by retired admiral Mike Franken at 15 percent and physician Glenn Hurst with 6 percent. In the Cedar Rapids market, her lead is 75 to 16 percent.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We're here for you when: * You're considering a run for office. * You're making decisions about how you'll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

