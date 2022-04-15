City partners with Brothers Redevelopment to fix up homes for low-income seniors

The City partners with Brothers Redevelopment, Inc. to provide housing rehabilitation services to improve residential safety and accessibility. The Home Modification and Repair Program is funded with Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds and annually serves about 50 very low- income seniors annually, many with disabilities.

Photo by Christian Murdock, The Gazette

Debra Thum, who has dealt with many health issues including asthma and a series of heart attacks, was finding it extremely difficult to get around her house with ease. She had gotten use to sleeping on her couch or crawling up the steps to get to her shower on the second floor of her house.

Her family had been discussing moving Thum into a nursing facility, but she wanted to stay in her house and be able to have her grandkids stay over in a warm and welcoming place.

That is when Thum was able to reach out to Brothers Redevelopment and get help. Along with a new stairlift installed, she was able to get many other fixes that has allowed her to stay independent.

“I have told everyone that crosses my path that are older and have limited income that if you need help you have to call Brothers Redevelopment,” Thum said. “It is so much better to stay at your home than pay thousands of dollars, that you may not have anyways, to a nursing facility.”

Brothers Redevelopment also installed an accessible back deck so Thum could get from her house to her car; a walk-in tub; removed and replaced rotten tile; new sinks in the bathroom and kitchen; ceiling fans with lights that were more accessible to turn on and off; and porch lights for security purposes.

“They just came out and saw the need and fixed it,” Thum said. “And everyone that they sent to work on the house were awesome. You couldn’t ask for a better crew. I love my house now.”

In 2021, the Home Modification and Repair Program completed 157 projects in Colorado Springs. Brothers Redevelopment’s Paint-A-Thon Program is also active in the city, as the service painted 12 houses for low-income and disabled senior homeowners in Colorado Springs last year.

“This has been a real blessing,” Thum said. “Brothers Redevelopment has been a gift from god.”

For more information on services available, or for an application form, please email hmr@brothersredevelopment.org.