Douglas County, CO

Vandals cause over $20,000 of damage to school; Authorities searching for suspects

By David Mullen david.mullen@gazette.com
 3 days ago
The two individuals caused over $20,000 worth of damage to the school after they spray-painted expletives on the exterior walls and windows of the school located at 7007 E. Bayou Gulch Rd in Parker on Dec. 4.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance to locate two individuals who vandalized Ponderosa High School late last year.

Police said the suspects also smashed windows of the mobile classrooms and damaged several school buses.

Authorities have described the suspect as two white males suspected of being in their teens or early 20s.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or suspects should contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

