UFC on ESPN 34 weigh-in results: Drakkar Klose lone fighter to miss but makes it after one-hour allowance

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC on ESPN 34 fighter weigh-ins.

The weigh-ins took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The same venue hosts Saturday’s card, which airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+.

Among those weighing in were Vicente Luque (21-7-1 MMA, 14-3 UFC) and Belal Muhammad (20-3 MMA, 11-3 UFC), who meet in the welterweight main event.

The full UFC on ESPN 34 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.)

Vicente Luque (171) vs. Belal Muhammad (170.5)

Caio Borralho (186) vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (186)

Miguel Baeza (171) vs. Andre Fialho (171)

Mayra Bueno Silva (136) vs. Wu Yanan (136)

TJ Laramie (145.5) vs. Pat Sabatini (146)

Mounir Lazzez (171)vs. Ange Loosa (171)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.)

Devin Clark (223) vs. William Knight (251)

Pannie Kianzad (136) vs. Lina Lansberg (135.5)

Brandon Jenkins (155.5) vs. *Drakkar Klose (156)

Rafa Garcia (155) vs. Jesse Ronson (155.5)

Chris Barnett (263.5) vs. Martin Buday (264.5)

Jordan Leavitt (155.5) vs. Trey Ogden (156)

Sam Hughes (115.5) vs. Istela Nunes (114)

Heili Alateng (135.5) vs. Kevin Croom (136)

*Klose was given one hour and made the lightweight limit after initially weighing 156.75.