ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

UFC on ESPN 34 weigh-in results: Drakkar Klose lone fighter to miss but makes it after one-hour allowance

By MMA Junkie Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36FfYw_0fAn6veL00

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC on ESPN 34 fighter weigh-ins.

The weigh-ins took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The same venue hosts Saturday’s card, which airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+.

Among those weighing in were Vicente Luque (21-7-1 MMA, 14-3 UFC) and Belal Muhammad (20-3 MMA, 11-3 UFC), who meet in the welterweight main event.

The full UFC on ESPN 34 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.)

  • Vicente Luque (171) vs. Belal Muhammad (170.5)
  • Caio Borralho (186) vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (186)
  • Miguel Baeza (171) vs. Andre Fialho (171)
  • Mayra Bueno Silva (136) vs. Wu Yanan (136)
  • TJ Laramie (145.5) vs. Pat Sabatini (146)
  • Mounir Lazzez (171)vs. Ange Loosa (171)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.)

  • Devin Clark (223) vs. William Knight (251)
  • Pannie Kianzad (136) vs. Lina Lansberg (135.5)
  • Brandon Jenkins (155.5) vs. *Drakkar Klose (156)
  • Rafa Garcia (155) vs. Jesse Ronson (155.5)
  • Chris Barnett (263.5) vs. Martin Buday (264.5)
  • Jordan Leavitt (155.5) vs. Trey Ogden (156)
  • Sam Hughes (115.5) vs. Istela Nunes (114)
  • Heili Alateng (135.5) vs. Kevin Croom (136)

*Klose was given one hour and made the lightweight limit after initially weighing 156.75.

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

UFC free fight video: Vicente Luque catches Michael Chiesa with trademark submission

Vicente Luque is dangerous at every range when he’s fighting in the octagon, and Michael Chiesa found that out quickly at UFC 265. Chiesa initially fared well on his feet against Luque, but quickly found himself in trouble after taking the back and threatening a submission. Unable to get the tap, he was caught in transition by a D’Arce choke, Luque’s favorite octagon submission, at the 3:25 mark of the opening frame.
UFC
NBC Miami

UFC Fighter Jorge Masvidal Turns Himself In After Miami Beach Brawl

Popular UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal surrendered to Miami Beach Police Wednesday night and faces a felony battery charge after allegedly punching fellow MMA star Colby Covington outside a Miami Beach restaurant Monday. The incident occurred around 11 p.m. outside Papi Steak Restaurant on South Beach. According to the police report,...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Ronson
Person
Vicente Luque
Person
Sam Hughes
Person
Belal Muhammad
Person
Drakkar Klose
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Combat#Mma#Espn Espn
bjpenndotcom

Dana White thinks Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic “makes sense” this summer

UFC President Dana White believes that it’s time to book Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic. The UFC Heavyweight Title picture is up in the air. Francis Ngannou is the current champion but there are some question marks about his future. He underwent successful knee surgery, so he will be out of action for a while. On top of that, he is in the midst of a contract dispute with the UFC.
UFC
MMAmania.com

LIVE! 2022 PFL 1 Media Day

The 2022 PFL regular season is set to begin on April 20. Headlining the event will be the debuting Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veteran Jeremy Stephens who takes on Clay Collard in a Lightweight clash. Also featured on the card will be returning champions from last season at Lightweight and Light Heavyweight, Raush Manfio and Antonio Carlos Junior.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

98K+
Followers
144K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy