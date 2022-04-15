UFC on ESPN 34 weigh-in results: Drakkar Klose lone fighter to miss but makes it after one-hour allowance
LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC on ESPN 34 fighter weigh-ins.
The weigh-ins took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The same venue hosts Saturday’s card, which airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+.
Among those weighing in were Vicente Luque (21-7-1 MMA, 14-3 UFC) and Belal Muhammad (20-3 MMA, 11-3 UFC), who meet in the welterweight main event.
The full UFC on ESPN 34 weigh-in results include:
MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.)
- Vicente Luque (171) vs. Belal Muhammad (170.5)
- Caio Borralho (186) vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (186)
- Miguel Baeza (171) vs. Andre Fialho (171)
- Mayra Bueno Silva (136) vs. Wu Yanan (136)
- TJ Laramie (145.5) vs. Pat Sabatini (146)
- Mounir Lazzez (171)vs. Ange Loosa (171)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.)
- Devin Clark (223) vs. William Knight (251)
- Pannie Kianzad (136) vs. Lina Lansberg (135.5)
- Brandon Jenkins (155.5) vs. *Drakkar Klose (156)
- Rafa Garcia (155) vs. Jesse Ronson (155.5)
- Chris Barnett (263.5) vs. Martin Buday (264.5)
- Jordan Leavitt (155.5) vs. Trey Ogden (156)
- Sam Hughes (115.5) vs. Istela Nunes (114)
- Heili Alateng (135.5) vs. Kevin Croom (136)
*Klose was given one hour and made the lightweight limit after initially weighing 156.75.
