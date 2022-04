The Houston Texans have a variety of ways they can go with their twin first-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft. Houston could take a dynamic defensive back and a receiver with their Round 1, Nos. 3 and 13 selections. They could also take such a defensive back along with an edge rusher. They could go full offense with an offensive lineman at No. 3 overall and then a wideout at No. 13.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO