Framingham Girls Golf Team Wins Second Match

NATICK – A longtime resident of Framingham and Natick, passed peacefully on Saturday April 16, 2022 surrounded by family and loved ones. Born in Framingham, Anna was the daughter of the late Peter Pedini and Benilde (Georgi). The sister of Lydia Niro of Milford, and the late Joseph and Zaira Pedini. She was a loving mother to her sons Nick DiCicco and his wife Joan of Franklin, Tony DiCicco and his wife Darlene of Natick, 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Anna was preceded in death by her husband Nicholas DiCicco and son Stephen DiCicco.

NATICK, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO