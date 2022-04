Call it the ultimate labor of love. After Johnny Winter’s 2014 death, multi-instrumentalist brother Edgar, who had recorded and played with him often, felt that organizing a musical homage so close to his passing didn’t feel appropriate. But after a few years, the younger Winter was encouraged by others, including his wife, to move forward with it. The result is this heartfelt 17 track set, years in the making, which finds Edgar calling on a diverse group of high-profile stars to assist a core band that he helms.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO