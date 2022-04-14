ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Perry Traditional Academy Principal On Leave After Breaking Up Fight

CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Ch5x_0fAmxqSB00

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The principal of Perry Traditional Academy is on leave after breaking up a fight between students on a school bus.

A source told KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso principal Robert Frioni put a female student in a headlock while breaking up the fight along with a security officer last Wednesday. It’s unclear if that student was involved in the fight.

“One boy came on the bus to fight another boy, and that’s all I really know,” said senior Machali Frazier, who was standing near the bus when the fight broke out.

The student was taken to Children’s Hospital, but there’s been no word on her condition or what her injuries were.

A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Schools confirmed a staff member was placed on administrative leave because of “staff actions while ending an altercation between students.” Because it was a personnel matter, Pittsburgh Public Schools had no further information.

Frazier said she was waiting for her PAT bus last Wednesday when the fight broke out on a nearby bus. Sources told KDKA-TV that Frioni got on the bus to break up the fight between the two students. A Childline report was filed and sent to Pittsburgh police.

Frzier said she did not know why the students were fighting, but she showed KDKA some cell phone video of the fight.

“A lot of punches, and there is a lot of blood flying everywhere,” Frazier said. “They are trying to remove the female so they could get to the two boys fighting, which is very difficult because of the crowd of kids there.”

Frazier feels the matter needs to be investigated, but she defended Frioni.

“He comes to school with a smile every single day. He reaches everybody. He gives everybody equal respect,” the student said.

All the mom of the student involved would say was she is “working with a lawyer.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE
CBS Denver

Man Killed In Serious Easter Sunday Crash In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say one man died in a crash at 14th Avenue and Syracuse Street on Sunday afternoon. Investigators say a driver heading north on Syracuse St. ran a red light and hit another vehicle heading east on 14th Ave. (credit: CBS) The passenger, an unidentified man, in the vehicle which was hit died at the scene. Both drivers survived, however the suspect driver was taken to the hospital with non-serious injuries. The victim’s vehicle rolled over There were no other passengers involved. It’s not clear if alcohol and/or speed are factors, nor is it clear if any of the occupants were wearing seatbelts. Police have not said whether the suspect driver will face charges.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Police#Administrative Leave#Children S Hospital#Pittsburgh Public Schools#Kdka Tv
Shropshire Star

Two dead and nine wounded in shooting at party

Police said as many as 50 rounds were fired inside the house and several more were fired outside. Shots fired at a house party early Sunday left two under-age people dead and at least nine more injured, police in the US said. The shooting happened at about midnight during a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

1 Dead In Maple Grove After Driver Shoots Other Driver

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — A dispute between two drivers led to a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon in Maple Grove. Police say a 911 caller reported a shooting between two vehicles near County Road 30 and Garland Lane just before 3 p.m., with both vehicles leaving the area right after. (credit: CBS) While officers were headed to the scene, they received a report that a man was found injured in a vehicle near Interstate 94 and Maple Grove Parkway. He later died at an area hospital. Police say “there is no known ongoing threat to the community in this area.” Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 763-494-6246.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

2 Duquesne Light Employees Shocked In McCandless, Taken To Hospital

By: Meghan Schiller and Jessica Guay/KDKA-TV MCCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) – Two Duquesne Light workers were taken to the hospital after they were shocked while working on a utility pole in McCandless. After a power surge Wednesday, neighbors said they ran outside to find an unconscious Duquesne Light employee. Jim Vent said he saw his neighbor, who is a nurse, giving CPR to an employee who had been working on a newly installed utility pole on Brandywine Drive. “He was just unconscious and on the ground. And like I said, the nice nurse neighbor was hard at work on him,” said Vent. Vent said a power...
DUQUESNE, PA
96.1 The Breeze

Violence On Buffalo Campus Leaves Teachers Injured After Series Of Fights

Several fights took place on the campus of a Buffalo school, causing injuries to two teachers. The violent incidents took place on Monday, March 21, 2022. A series of altercations happened at Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts, located at 450 Masten Avenue in Buffalo. The school educates students in grades 5 through 12. City officials said the fights occurred during student dismissal. Channel 4 didn't specify how badly the teachers were injured or if any students or other staff were injured.
BUFFALO, NY
We Are Iowa

Community calls for Olmstead Elementary principal to be taken off administrative leave

DES MOINES, Iowa — A lot of questions in Urbandale and not a lot of answers. Elyse Brimeyer was the principal of Olmstead Elementary, but she was placed on administrative leave. That happened three months ago, in January, with no reason given by the district. Tonight the district held a closed door meeting on the matter, and Brimeyer's supporters stood outside that meeting.
URBANDALE, IA
CNN

CNN

991K+
Followers
145K+
Post
777M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy