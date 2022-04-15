Flood Watch issued for Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 21:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 02:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The Flood Warning is extended for a portion of the following river at the following location in Indiana White River at Petersburg. The Flood Warning continues for a portion of the following rivers and locations in Indiana...Illinois White River at Hazleton. Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma. .Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the Wabash River from Montezuma downstream, and on the White River at Petersburg and Hazleton. Flooding on the Wabash River is expected to be prolonged by the upcoming rainfall, extending the end time to Monday afternoon. Flooding on the White River is not expected to impacted to the degree the Wabash will be by the upcoming precipitation, keeping the end date on Thursday. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Riverton. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding is in progress. High water surrounds many river cabins. Access to most river cabins is by boat only. Levees begin to protect farmland. Extensive flooding of Leaverton Park occurs in Palestine, Illinois. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday /9:00 PM EDT Tuesday/ the stage was 18.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday /9:00 PM EDT Tuesday/ was 18.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon and continue falling to 9.4 feet Friday, April 8. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL ・ 21 DAYS AGO