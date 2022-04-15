Flood Watch issued for Benton, Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 21:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Madison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Jefferson, northeastern Taylor and southwestern Madison Counties through 200 AM EDT At 109 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles south of Monticello, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Madison, Greenville, Cody, Iddo, Moseley Hall, Ebb, Lamont, Hopewell, Aucilla, Capps, Eridu, Nash, Thomas City, Drifton, Lake Bird, Waukeenah, Wacissa, Lloyd, Wacissa Springs and Sirmans. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
