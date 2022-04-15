ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 injured, dog killed in multi-family structure fire in southwest Denver

By David Mullen
The Denver Gazette
 1 day ago

One person was injured and one dog died in a multi-residential structure fire in southwest Denver on Friday.

Denver and South Metro Rescue Fire crews were dispatched to the building at 1885 S. Quebec Way just before noon, according to PulsePoint, an application that tracks 911 calls for service.

Crews arrived to the building engulfed in flames with heavy smoke on the first and second floor, according to SMFR.

SMFR is on scene of a fire in a large 2-story multi-family building in the 1800 block of S. Quebec Way. Flames and smoke are visible from the first and second floor. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/yEO3HvsDUW — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) April 15, 2022

The blaze was eventually contained and fire crews rescued five dogs. One person, a man, suffered minor burn injuries and significant smoke inhalation. He was transported to a local hospital for evaluation, according to Denver Fire.

Four units were destroyed in the blaze.

Fire investigators are currently working to determine the cause of the fire.

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
