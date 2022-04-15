Review: Plenty Creepy, But Irish Horror Film The Cellar Disappoints in Character Development

An early candidate for the most adorable film of the year, the festival favorite 7 Days recently won the Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature for director Roshan Sethi, who co-wrote the screenplay with lead actor Karan Soni. On the surface, the film checks a lot of the boxes of many a romantic comedy, but by not being afraid to get culturally specific in its quest to also feel universal, the movie feels utterly unique while serving as another example of a pandemic-made production that isn’t afraid to embrace the times and use it as part of its story. Soni (Safety Not Guaranteed, Deadpool) plays Ravi, a slightly awkward but still quite charming young Indian man living in California who is fervently trying to find a wife that both he and his beloved mother will like. He uses every Indian dating app he can find and has been on likely dozens of dates in his quest, but when the conversation immediately turns to his wanting three children or the declaration that his mother will be living with them, many of the more modern women he’s meeting run for the hills.

MOVIES ・ 24 DAYS AGO