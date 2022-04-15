ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Plenty Creepy, But Irish Horror Film The Cellar Disappoints in Character Development

By Steve Prokopy
Third Coast Review
Third Coast Review
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilmed on location in Ireland, The Cellar tells the story of the Woods family who move into a creepy old house with a secret history, odd architectural accents, and a cellar that may lead directly to hell. Told mostly from the perspective of American mother Keira Woods (Elisha Cuthbert), the film...

Third Coast Review

Review: Nostalgia, Ambition and Outer Space Loom Large in Richard Linklater’s Endearing Apollo 10½

The film opens with a flight of fancy. Stan is so obsessed with the race to the moon that he remembers an incident in which two government agents (Zachary Levi and Glen Powell) came to see him at school to recruit him for a secret mission. It turns out that the NASA scientists and designers made the Apollo capsule too small for adults, so they ask Stan if he’ll be the first boy in space (secretly), pretending to be the Apollo astronauts. People watching at home will never know the difference since the scale will be correct, and Stan will be the unsung hero of the space program. He tries to play it cool, but he accepts the offer, and the secret training begins immediately.
Laredo Morning Times

‘You Are Not My Mother’ Review: A Richly Ambiguous, Autumnal Irish Horror Balances Mental Illness and Mythological Unknowns

The so-called “elevated” horror genre has lately been overrun with stories in which supernatural creepings function as a metaphor for psychological trauma and dysfunction. At first through-the-fingers glance, “You Are Not My Mother” appears to be following suit, centering as it does on an isolated teenage girl haunted by the unpredictable rhythms of her mother’s debilitating mental illness. But this pervasively eerie, emotionally acute debut from Irish writer-director Kate Dolan doesn’t trade in neat symbolism or pat explanations: Steeped in local folklore, it lets mythic and mind-based terrors exist side by side, allowing the viewer to interpret and believe what they will. This leeway comes at no cost, however, to its effective atmospherics, which sink into the bones like an unexpected twilight chill.
Third Coast Review

Review: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Can’t Save a Half-Baked, Poorly Scripted The Lost City

In a setup and general vibe that reminded me of films like Romancing the Stone, The Lost City tells the story of frustrated romance novelist Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock), who has had her greatest and longest success writing the adventures of the same hero character, Dash, whose old-fashioned adventures have made up a series of books that Loretta is looking to wrap up with her latest title. After meeting with her book agent Beth (Da’Vine Joy Randolph), she agrees to a small promotional tour but is tricked into doing her first Q&A with the male model Alan (something of a big, dumb but loyal dog, played by Channing Tatum), who has posed as Dash on the covers of all of her books. As the Q&A proves, Alan/Dash is more popular than Loretta, and she announces then and there that the series is over.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Review: Gagarine Channels Youthful Angst with Heartfelt, Insightful Filmmaking

Playing out like a faded photograph of a bygone era on the periphery of Paris, Gagarine comes courtesy of first-time feature filmmakers Fanny Liatard and Jérémy Trouilh, who based the work on their 2015 short. That film features interviews with the residents of the Gagarine Cité housing project, which at the time was slated to be cleared out and torn down (you can hear bits of those interviews during the end credits of the feature, and some of those residents have small parts as well). But far from a documentary, Gagarine focuses on 16-year-old Youri (Alseni Bathily, in his first acting role), who lives in a unit with his younger brother in the aftermath of their mother abandoning them to live with a new boyfriend.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Review: Much-Delayed Morbius Misses the Chance to Launch a Truly Compelling Comic Book Anti-Hero

At this point, I think it’s fair to say that any comic book character that has even the most remote stink of Spider-Man on them is fair game for a film adaptation (I’m looking at you, Venom movies), whether they deserve one or not. And this has never been clearer than with the latest “Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters” cash grab, Morbius, which the press notes describe as an “enigmatic antihero.” As both a massive Spider-Man comic book fan growing up, as well as a great lover of all things vampire, Morbius was a personal favorite of mine. He’s a scientifically created bloodsucker attempting to cure himself of a rare blood disease by synthesizing vampire bat DNA with his own and, in the process, becoming a hybrid creature with super strength plus a type of sonar, an upturned nose, pointy teeth, and hollow bones, allowing him to fly on the wind. He really is the best of both worlds.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Review: Choose or Die Plays a Deadly Game Without Scaring Up Much Fun

Mixing a bit of 1980s nostalgia and a dash of modern-day scary, Choose or Die centers on a found survival horror game from the ’80s, which is made up entirely of text and questions for the player with two possible directions they may go when faced with a choice. It’s essentially a choose-your-own-adventure game, but even more boring. The film opens with a middle-aged man named Hal (Eddie Marsan) playing the game while locked up in his room, with his wife Laura (Kate Fleetwood) and young son waiting for him to stop being a loser and join them for dinner. But each choice Hal is given is about his family, and every time he makes a choice, that choice manifests itself in reality, including one that involves cutting out his son’s tongue or his wife’s ear. Each choice is followed up by the same directive to “Choose or Die,” so one simply must choose.
VIDEO GAMES
Third Coast Review

Review: 7 Days Charmingly Brings Two People Together During the Pandemic’s Early Days of Keeping Us Apart

An early candidate for the most adorable film of the year, the festival favorite 7 Days recently won the Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature for director Roshan Sethi, who co-wrote the screenplay with lead actor Karan Soni. On the surface, the film checks a lot of the boxes of many a romantic comedy, but by not being afraid to get culturally specific in its quest to also feel universal, the movie feels utterly unique while serving as another example of a pandemic-made production that isn’t afraid to embrace the times and use it as part of its story. Soni (Safety Not Guaranteed, Deadpool) plays Ravi, a slightly awkward but still quite charming young Indian man living in California who is fervently trying to find a wife that both he and his beloved mother will like. He uses every Indian dating app he can find and has been on likely dozens of dates in his quest, but when the conversation immediately turns to his wanting three children or the declaration that his mother will be living with them, many of the more modern women he’s meeting run for the hills.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Review: A Visual Feast, Everything Everywhere All At Once Is Confounding, Compelling and One of the Year’s Best

There are times when a film might attempt to pack too much movie into a single work, and I can easily see people having that issue with the latest from directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (collectively knows as Daniels), Everything Everywhere All At Once. But part of what makes the film so successful is that it exists in a place where some characters actually do experience all things at once, and it drives them, if not insane, then certainly to a place where their minds and hearts grow numb. You could look at this as a metaphor about the internet in general, or social media specifically, or you could see it as a commentary on the last five or six years of our lives. In all likelihood, what you take away from this film depends on what you bring to it, and those are my absolute favorite types of movies.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Retrospective: Music Box Theatre Presents a Week of All Things Weird, Wonderful and Totally Lynchian

Five years (and one pandemic) after its first go-round with an all-David-Lynch, all-the-time program, Chicago’s Music Box Theatre again presents a week-long retrospective on “one of the greatest and most original American filmmakers in existence” (according to the theater’s press release). David Lynch: A Complete Retrospective – The Return runs April 7 – 14 at the Lakeview cinema, featuring over a dozen films by the filmmaker plus documentaries, music videos and more. Films by Lynch will be screened on 35mm film, and several special guests are schedules to make appearances, too.
hypebeast.com

Recreate the Classic Master Roshi Vs. King Piccolo Scene With This 'Dragon Ball' Blanket and Rice Cooker Pillow

Premium Bandai has just gone deeper into the history of the Dragon Ball franchise to deliver a forgotten relic to its fans. This home good takes the shape of the infamous electronic rice cooker that was used by Master Roshi to seal King Piccolo — which he eventually could not complete. Using the Evil Containment Wave move learned from Master Mutaito, who successfully captured King Piccolo in a pink rice cooker, the technique takes a toll on its user, often killing them.
Third Coast Review

Third Coast Review

