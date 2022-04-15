Review: Plenty Creepy, But Irish Horror Film The Cellar Disappoints in Character Development

At this point, I think it’s fair to say that any comic book character that has even the most remote stink of Spider-Man on them is fair game for a film adaptation (I’m looking at you, Venom movies), whether they deserve one or not. And this has never been clearer than with the latest “Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters” cash grab, Morbius, which the press notes describe as an “enigmatic antihero.” As both a massive Spider-Man comic book fan growing up, as well as a great lover of all things vampire, Morbius was a personal favorite of mine. He’s a scientifically created bloodsucker attempting to cure himself of a rare blood disease by synthesizing vampire bat DNA with his own and, in the process, becoming a hybrid creature with super strength plus a type of sonar, an upturned nose, pointy teeth, and hollow bones, allowing him to fly on the wind. He really is the best of both worlds.
