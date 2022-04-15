ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampton, IA

Iowa Man Pleads Not Guilty in 2012 Home Invasion Killing

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW HAMPTON, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the decade-old home invasion shotgun death of a rural Nashua man. Randy Lee Patrie, 49, pleaded not guilty earlier...

