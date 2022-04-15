ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concordia, KS

For the record 4-15-22

Concordia Blade-Empire
 3 days ago

Arrests—At approximately 9:53 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Broadway Street. Upon further investigation, officers arrested Francisco Ayala-Aguirre, Concordia, charging him with DUI and transporting an open...

www.bladeempire.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionnews5.com

229 pounds of marijuana confiscated during traffic stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 54-year-old woman is facing drug charges after police found a vehicle unattended with hundreds of pounds of marijuana inside. According to Memphis Police Department, Catherine Mardesich left a Chevrolet Suburban on the I-55 bridge in a lane of traffic Sunday due to the vehicle being out of gas. Officers responded to the area after reports that someone struck the vehicle.
MEMPHIS, TN
WausauPilot

Names released in weekend crash that killed 3 on Hwy. 29

Police have identified the victims in a weekend crash on Hwy. 29 west of Wausau. The crash, at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, claimed the life of 21-year-old Sophie Sullivan, of Appleton, and 20-year-old Audrie R. Stephens, also of Appleton. A 38-year-old Medford-area woman, Jennifer A. Krug, also died in the crash.
WAUSAU, WI
The Independent

Three sheriff’s deputies wounded and female driver killed in Kansas shooting

A female driver has been killed and three deputies wounded in a shootout on a Kansas highway, according to police.On Friday, police responded to reports about a suspicious vehicle along US Highway 77 in Cowley County outside of the town of Winfield, 50 miles southeast of Wichita, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.Officers began searching for the black Jeep around midday, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. They located the vehicle and approached, asking the driver, a woman, to exit the car.When she declined to leave the car, officers attempted to physically remove her from the vehicle. She began...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Concordia, KS
County
Cloud County, KS
Cloud County, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Clyde, KS
City
Beloit, KS
Concordia, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy