Community Gem Is A Local Favorite

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Two restaurants in Pine Township were hit with consumer alerts for roast infestations. The Allegheny County Health Department posted consumer alerts for Thai Place North and Dive Bar & Grille, which are next to each other on Perry Highway. According to inspection reports from Wednesday, the restaurants were infested with roaches. An inspector found the pests in Thai Place North’s kitchen and dish room. At Dive Bar & Grille, the inspection report said roaches were found in the kitchen and backroom. The inspection reports also list several other violations. Dive Bar & Grille had surfaces and equipment “encrusted” with old food, grease and dust, the report said, and the inspector found dirty equipment at Thai Place North too. When the consumer alerts are removed, the health department’s website will be updated.

PINE TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO