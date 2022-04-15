ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Community Gem Is A Local Favorite

By Mike Ruzzi
erienewsnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMany in the Tri-County Region have enjoyed a visit to McGarrey's Oakwood Cafe. The popular business is located on West 38th Street in Erie. The late Mike McGarrey purchased the...

www.erienewsnow.com

Comments / 3

Related
YourErie

Mighty Fine Donuts temporarily closing

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A 55-year local institution is temporarily shuttering. Mighty Fine Donuts, located at 2612 Parade St. in Erie, announced on Friday, April 15, that it would be closing for one month while the owner undergoes medical treatment. “This decision does not come easy or lightly, but we must put his health and well-being first […]
ERIE, PA
Jennifer McCarthy

Local Favorite Restaurants in North Conway, NH

North Conway, NHGoogle Picture Search-Conway Daily Sun. Summer is quickly approaching and thousands will flock to the North Country region to enjoy outdoor recreation. Whether you’re traveling by yourself, with friends or family, here are some of the most popular restaurants in North Conway to check out.
CONWAY, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Erie, PA
Restaurants
Erie, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
Erie, PA
Food & Drinks
City
Erie, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Mashed

Rita's Just Opened A Store In An Unexpected Location

On March 20, a new Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard shop will open in Philadelphia. As the company has its roots in the neighboring city of Bensalem and has a multitude of locations throughout Philadelphia (via Rita's). The unexpected twist? The new location will be inside the Rivers Casino Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YourErie

City designates abandoned Parade St. property as blighted

The city’s Blighted Property Review Committee met Wednesday morning, designating a property in the 1600 block of Parade as blighted. An abandoned plating company on Parade Street could soon be demolished. The city’s Blighted Property Review Committee declared the former Legler Plating Works building as blighted. City officials said the building has been vacant for […]
ERIE, PA
WOLF

Warning from Pennsylvania officials about black bears

(WOLF) - Officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission are asking all Pennsylvanians to reduce bear-human interactions, as black bears are now starting to come out of hibernation. They say the bears may be bad-tempered or irritable as a result of hunger. They suggest residents bring in such things as pet...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

City depts. remove 20 tons of debris from Chestnut St. home

Several city departments tended to a home on Chestnut Street Monday, removing hundreds of pounds of debris after receiving a court order. Around 7:30 a.m. Monday, city employees from multiple departments removed debris from a home located on the 1600 block of Chestnut Street. Erie Police and staff from the Erie Fire Department, the Public […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakwood#Food Drink#Erie News Now#Community Gems
ABC 4

Local theater builds a community through performance

Local performers are getting ready to make their mark on the stage! Chad Henwood Artistic Director and Lucile Johnson Actress, joined hour one of GTU to share the importance of supporting local art within your community. The Tooele Valley Theater is a fun environment that enriches a theatrical experience that inspires and educates the audience.
TOOELE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Pittsburgh

2 Pine Township Restaurants Hit With Consumer Alerts For Roach Infestations

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Two restaurants in Pine Township were hit with consumer alerts for roast infestations. The Allegheny County Health Department posted consumer alerts for Thai Place North and Dive Bar & Grille, which are next to each other on Perry Highway. According to inspection reports from Wednesday, the restaurants were infested with roaches. An inspector found the pests in Thai Place North’s kitchen and dish room. At Dive Bar & Grille, the inspection report said roaches were found in the kitchen and backroom. The inspection reports also list several other violations. Dive Bar & Grille had surfaces and equipment “encrusted” with old food, grease and dust, the report said, and the inspector found dirty equipment at Thai Place North too. When the consumer alerts are removed, the health department’s website will be updated.
PINE TOWNSHIP, PA
Action News Jax

Art Rupe, recording mogul, dead at 104

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Art Rupe, the founder of Los Angeles-based Specialty Records, died on Friday at his home in Santa Barbara, California, at the age of 104. Rupe’s daughter, Beverly Rupe Schwarz, confirmed her father’s death, The New York Times reported....
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Newswatch 16

Geese at Bloomsburg park to be euthanized

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — People who spend time at Bloomsburg Town Park know all about the Canadian geese that live there year-round. "You know to slow down because they're going to be crossing the road with their babies. It's just nice to watch them," Helen Lynn said. "I've always seemed...
BLOOMSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy