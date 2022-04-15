ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Warwickshire wife's plea to find missing pilots after plane crash

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wife of a pilot whose plane disappeared over the English Channel has said she wants to find her husband so she can "say her goodbyes". Brian Statham and Lee Rogers were flying from Wellesbourne in Warwickshire to France on 2 April when their plane crashed, police said. It...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 2

Related
NBC News

Searchers in China find wing, engine parts after plane crash

Hundreds of people in rain gear and rubber boots searched muddy, forested hills in southern China on Thursday for the second flight recorder from a jetliner that crashed with 132 people aboard. No survivors have been found since the China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 dived into a mountainous area Monday...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warwickshire#Plane Crash#Traffic Accident#The English Channel#Solihull#French#English
BBC

Children in critical condition after dog attacks

Separate dog attacks in the West Midlands have left two children in a critical condition in hospital. A two-year-old boy was seriously hurt at a property in Egdon, Worcestershire, on Monday. It followed Saturday's attack on an eight-year-old boy in Cannock, Staffordshire. The maulings come just weeks after separate and...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Grandparents rush to the bedsides of teenage brother and sister caught up in deadly Blue Mountains landslide - as new details emerge of the British family's adventurous streak

A young girl who raised the alarm after a freak landslide killed her father and brother has been reunited with her grandparents three days after the tragedy. The 15-year-old has been in the care of staff at Sydney's Westmead Children's Hospital, where she was treated for shock after witnessing the rockfall crush her father and brother during a hike in the Blue Mountains on Monday afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Two children aged five and 10 found dead wearing lifejackets near boat on Arkansas lake

Two children believed to be siblings were found dead in an Arkansas lake in an apparent boating accident on Wednesday, according to officials.Police received a call on Wednesday evening from a local fisherman on Lake Ouachita that he’d found two bodies wearing lifejackets, later identified as a five-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy thought to be related.A 5 year old boy and 10 year old girl were found dead yesterday in the Yorktown Bay Area of Lake Ouachita. @ARGameandFish dive team units are on the scene to search for a missing adult who was with the children. #ARnews pic.twitter.com/Zb8dnRWQy4— Gary...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Four family members including 8-year-old girl dead after falling from seventh floor balcony in Switzerland

Four members of the same family died in the Swiss resort of Montreux on Thursday, and a fifth is in a serious condition, after they fell from a seventh floor balcony, police said.The dead include a man aged 40, his wife and her twin sister, 41, and their eight-year-old girl. The couple's 15-year-old son survived the fall and formal identification is now under way. Police said the victims were all French citizens.Unconfirmed reports in Swiss media, citing an unidentified police official, claimed the five had jumped from their apartment building.The group were found at about 7am on Thursday outside a...
ACCIDENTS
Complex

Six High School Girls Killed in Crash With Semi-Truck

Oklahoma authorities are investigating a car crash that left six teenage girls dead. According to NBC News, the incident took place at around 12:30 p.m. local time Tuesday in Tishomingo, a small town located about 100 miles away from Oklahoma City. Officials say the high-schoolers were riding in a small passenger vehicle when they crashed into a semi-truck at the intersection of US Highway 377 and Oklahoma State Highway 22.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Daily Mail

Grandfather who survived falling to Earth with a broken parachute is still haunted by the heroism of the skydiving instructor who died saving his life

The grandfather who survived hitting the ground without a parachute can't stop thinking about the hero skydiving instructor who saved his life. Almost eight months have passed since Christopher Rantall, 55 miraculously survived a fall of 10,000 feet in Torquay, Victoria. Mr Rantall, 55, and his daughter Raya, from Warrnambool...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Cruz Beckham is first member of the family to break social media silence after discovering thief had raided their £40m London mansion while David, Victoria and Harper were at home

Cruz Beckham was the first member of the Beckham family to return to social media after their West London home was burgled. The thief forced their way into a spare upstairs bedroom at the £40m mansion in Holland Park and ransacked the place while David, Victoria and 10-year-old daughter Harper relaxed downstairs completely unawares.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Four die as family plunges from balcony in Switzerland

A French family plunged off a seventh floor balcony in the western Swiss town of Montreux on Thursday after officers knocked at their door, leaving four dead and a teenager in serious condition. But police said the five members of the same family --  a man, 40, his wife, 41, and her twin sister, along with the couple's daughter, eight, and son, 15 -- had gone off the balcony after two officers showed up at their door early Thursday.
ACCIDENTS
IFLScience

Reconstructed Face Shows A Medieval Wanderer Found Buried In A Toilet

This is the face of a "rolling stone" who spent his life wandering across medieval Scotland before (most likely) meeting an unpleasant death, left to lay in the remains of a Roman toilet for centuries. Archeologists recently took a closer look at the skeletal remains of nine adults and five...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy