Texas Rangers lineup for April 15, 2022

Two teams on opposite ends of the National League will face off in a Saturday matinee, as the Arizona Diamondbacks (2-5) take on the New York Mets (6-2). The Diamondbacks are struggling mightily on offense, scoring the second fewest runs in baseball this season with just 18 through their first seven games. The Mets, on the other hand, are tied for second in the Majors with 44 runs scored through their first eight contests.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 14 HOURS AGO