ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novato, CA

Bomb threat found inside Easter egg on Novato H.S. campus deemed meritless

By Dan McMenamin
KTVU FOX 2
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNOVATO, Calif. - A bomb threat found within an Easter egg on the Novato High School campus on Friday has been deemed meritless and the campus has reopened, police said. Officers responded...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJHG-TV

Child charged after written bomb threat found

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A child is facing a felony charge after a written bomb threat was found at an area school. Gulf County Sheriff’s Deputies say they responded to Wewahitchka Elementary School around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday after the School Resource Deputy was told about a written bomb threat.
GULF COUNTY, FL
Morning Journal

No suspicious devices found after bomb threat evacuates LCCC campus

No suspicious devices were found the evening of March 24 after a bomb threat prompted an evacuation of Lorain County Community College. According to a news release from the Elyria Police Department, police officers responded to a reported bomb threat at the Main Campus located at 1005 N. Abbe Road.
ELYRIA, OH
CBS Minnesota

Bomb Threat Forces Evacuation Of School In Carlton Co. Thursday, Campus Later Determined Safe

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A northeastern Minnesota school was evacuated Thursday due to a bomb threat. According to Carlton County officials, the sheriff’s office received an anonymous 911 call early in the afternoon that indicated an explosive device was seen in an Esko High School classroom. The school was evacuated and law enforcement searched the premises. No suspicious items or threats were located and the campus was then determined to be safe. The investigation into the incident continues.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Novato, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Novato, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

"Cold-blooded" fugitive accused of killing wife, shooting daughter in Colombia found living in Boston suburb after nearly three decades on the run

A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bomb Threat#Easter Egg Hunt#Novato High School#Prom
The Independent

Murder investigation launched as man dies three months after he was punched in the head

A murder investigation has been launched after a man who was punched in the head died three months later.Petru-Sorin Doleanu, 41, died from a significant brain injury in hospital on 29 March after being hit by a stranger last year.Police said an unknown man approached Mr Doleanu and his two friends while they were near a job centre in St John’s Road, Wembley, on the evening of 17 December.Mr Doleanu was hit during the altercation and paramedics were called to a property in District Road, Wembley, the following day after he became unwell.Paramedics alerted the police after being told he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTVU FOX 2

Fatal crash after car veers off California Highway 1 cliff

MONTEREY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal solo-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on State Route 1 north of Ragged Point. A caller at 4:36 p.m. told the CHP that a vehicle went off Route 1 near Gorda Mountain Road and then down a cliff. The vehicle was reportedly...
MONTEREY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Black Enterprise

School Bus Driver Charged After Violating Protocol That Resulted in 13-Year-Old Being Fatally Hit

A Detroit school bus driver is facing criminal charges after letting a 13-year-old autistic student off on a busy street where the child was fatally hit. Debra White, 65, is accused of letting 13-year-old Zyair Harris off the school bus onto a busy street where she allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights, resulting in the teen being struck by an oncoming vehicle, WXYZ reports.
DETROIT, MI
The Independent

Teacher arrested for allegedly slapping 8-year-old student who spat on him

A substitute teacher at the Frannie Fitzgerald Elementary school in Woodbridge, Virginia, has been arrested for allegedly slapping an eight-year-old student who spat on him, police said.Eman Mohammed Alkindi, 44, has since been charged with assault and battery and has also resigned from his teaching job, reports said.The incident took place on 1 April when the eight-year-old student grew angry with the teacher and spat on him.The teacher then allegedly slapped the boy in the face and left the classroom. He was reported to the school authorities when staff members brought this to their attention.The school authorities called the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTVU FOX 2

Colma Target shopper tries to stop thief: video

COLMA, Calif. - Colma police said they arrested a man seen in a video circulating around social media, who tried to steal a bin full of items from a Target store last month. In the video taken March 16, a concerned shopper is seen trying to stop the theft. "Stop...
COLMA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Possible shooting on 580 leads CHP to shut freeway

The California Highway Patrol said a possible shooting on the I-580 freeway in Oakland led authorities to close all westbound lanes near the interchange with Highway 13 on Sunday afternoon. CHP officers went to investigate at 3:49 p.m. The highway patrol has not released much information about the possible shooting....
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Girl shot in Oakland dies of injuries

OAKLAND, Calif. - A girl was shot in Oakland over the weekend and has died of her injuries, police said. Oakland police spokeswoman Candace Keas said in an email that the girl, who wasn't identified, was shot on Saturday about 7 p.m. in the 2900 block of 68th Avenue. Paramedics...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy