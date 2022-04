Homeless people in Yakima who live in their RV's will soon have a safe place to park and hook up to electrical service.The Yakima City Council this week approved an amendment to the lease agreement with Grace City Outreach to allow Yakima's Camp Hope to provide RV spaces with electrical hook ups, the construction of tiny homes/pallet shelters in phases, and make two additional connections to the public sewer.

