Paragon Geeks- Cracked screens, no problem

By 2021, roughly $10.4 billion VC dollars were poured into the metaverse across gaming, augmented reality, and virtual worlds. Citi analysts forecast the Metaverse to eventually become an $8 to $13 trillion opportunity globally. The metaverse works to combine the existing technology of the internet and mobile web with virtual reality and virtual reality, connecting our physical and digital worlds. We are at a foundational moment in building out the. metaverse’s potential, it's helpful to analyze this new frontier through the lens of the very same building blocks.
