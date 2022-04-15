ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Ullmark Leaves with Injury // Accountability with Bruce Cassidy // Xander Bogaerts’ Future in Boston – 4/15 (Hour 1)

985thesportshub.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(0:00) Bertrand, Hardy and McCarthy start the show live from Lucky Strike outside Fenway Park discussing the impact...

985thesportshub.com

NESN

Ndamukong Suh Attending Red Sox Game Has Patriots Fans Speculating

Ndamukong Suh, an NFL free agent who remains available on the open market, was in Boston on Saturday while attending the Red Sox game at Fenway Park. And while Suh traveling to the area could mean absolutely nothing from a football perspective, fans of the New England Patriots weren’t about to let that stand in their way of rapid and relentless speculation. Patriots fans aren’t exactly new to that line of questioning, of course, and the tweet from WBZ-TV’s David Wade on Saturday evening allowed it to gain steam.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Alex Cora reflects on Jerry Remy’s pizza call, Boston Red Sox’s tribute that ‘brought a smile to everybody’ Friday

BOSTON — Fifteen years ago today marks Jerry Remy and Don Orsillo’s famous pizza toss call. It happened Monday, April 16, 2007 (Marathon Monday). J.D. Drew hit a foul ball into the left field stands at Fenway Park. Beer spilled and a fan wearing a Patriots jacket tossed a slice of pizza at another fan in the location of where the ball dropped.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Check Out Jerry Remy Commemorative Patches Given To Red Sox Media

The Boston Red Sox continue to honor the memory of longtime legendary broadcaster and former player Jerry Remy. Prior to Boston’s home opener Friday against the Minnesota Twins, members of the media were given a commemorative patch in dedication of the lasting impact Remy made on the organization. “On...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Binge Watch Red Sox, Bruins Coverage Saturday On NESN Networks

It’s a busy day in sports in New England with the Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins and Worcester Red Sox all returning to action Saturday. The Red Sox look to bounce back from their home-opening loss to the Minnesota Twins, while the Bruins look to get back on track against the Pittsburgh Penguins for matinee puck drop. The WooSox will try for their ninth win of the season.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Red Sox, Bruins Show Support For Celtics Before Playoff Opener

It’s this point in the calendar year when you’re reminded Boston is one of the best sports cities in the world. The Bruins clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on Saturday, the same day the Red Sox blanked the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park. We’re also inching toward the start of the Boston Marathon, which returns to its typical Patriots’ Day slot for the first time in three years.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Red Sox Left-Hander Rich Hill To Pitch Monday With Memories Of Late Father Running Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — For Red Sox left-hander and Milton native Rich Hill, the Boston Marathon has always had a special place in his heart. His father, Lloyd Hill Sr., ran the Marathon 37 times during his life. With the Red Sox set to play another Marathon Monday game at Fenway Park, Rich will be thinking about his father, who passed away on Friday at the age of 94. The 42-year-old southpaw, who is scheduled to start against the Minnesota Twins on Monday, spoke to WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche about the memories he has of his father running the Marathon. “I can’t describe how kind...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox’ Chris Sale resumes throwing: ‘We’re in a good spot’

Red Sox ace Chris Sale threw at Fenway Park on Friday morning ahead of Boston’s home opener against the Minnesota Twins. When speaking with reporters afterwards, the left-hander estimated it was the fifth time he has thrown in the last week. Prior to that, Sale had been shut down...
BOSTON, MA
WFMZ-TV Online

IronPigs bats quiet in 13-1 loss at Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. - Worcester banged out 15 hits and its pitchers struck out 16 in a 13-1 victory over Lehigh Valley on Saturday at Polar Park. The WooSox (9-2) put the game out of reach early by racing out to a 9-0 lead through three innings. Lehigh Valley (4-7) pushed across an unearned run in the fifth when John Andreoli scored on a passed ball.
WORCESTER, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox’ Rich Hill will make start on Marathon Monday after his father, Lloyd, passed away last week

Red Sox left-hander Rich Hill lost his father, Lloyd Hill Sr., at the age of 94 on Friday. Shortly before his father’s passing, Hill left the Red Sox while they were in Detroit this past Wednesday in order to spend more time with his family. Despite the loss, the 42-year-old will still make his next start as scheduled against the Twins at Fenway Park on Monday.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Tom Werner, Sam Kennedy Recap Emotional Red Sox Opening Weekend

The Boston Red Sox finished the weekend with a win. Tom Werner and Sam Kennedy joined Tom Caron for the ‘Ultimate Red Sox Show’ and agreed that the last few days without beloved broadcaster Jerry Remy have been difficult. Their weekend series against the Twins was the teams’ first home-stand since the Remy passed away in October 2021.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bobby Dalbec Grateful For Energy Red Sox Fans Brought In Home Opener

The result was not what many Boston Red Sox fans hoped for, but the team knows the fans will always be behind them. The Red Sox fell 8-4 on Friday against the Minnesota Twins. The struggles began early, and while there was hope for a late-game comeback, it soon dissipated. Despite that, the atmosphere for the home opener at Fenway Park was electric.
BOSTON, MA

