Ullmark Leaves with Injury // Accountability with Bruce Cassidy // Xander Bogaerts’ Future in Boston – 4/15 (Hour 1)

Ndamukong Suh, an NFL free agent who remains available on the open market, was in Boston on Saturday while attending the Red Sox game at Fenway Park. And while Suh traveling to the area could mean absolutely nothing from a football perspective, fans of the New England Patriots weren’t about to let that stand in their way of rapid and relentless speculation. Patriots fans aren’t exactly new to that line of questioning, of course, and the tweet from WBZ-TV’s David Wade on Saturday evening allowed it to gain steam.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO