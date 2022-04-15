Caldera chronicles: Learning more about volcanoes and volcano science

Yellowstone Caldera Chronicles is a weekly column written by scientists and collaborators of the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory. This week's contribution is from Drew La Pointe, communication specialist with the U.S. Geological Survey.

You would have a hard time finding a more spectacular display of geological power or a more potent reminder of Earth’s potential dangers than an erupting volcano. That’s why up-to-date and accurate information about the hazards they present is so important.

The U.S. Geological Survey Volcano Hazards Program and the USGS Volcano Science Center produce a variety of web resources to guide you through everything you need to know about volcanoes.

First things first: What is a volcano? This brief overview walks you through volcano basics, including the different types, how many active volcanoes are out there, how they work and why they erupt. Next, check out this USGS factsheet that outlines hazards associated with volcanic eruptions. It’s not just about the explosion and lava flow. Understanding the totality of risk involved when a volcano erupts is critical for determining how you should respond when an eruption takes place.

If you’d like to dig a little deeper, check out this in-depth list of frequently asked questions that cover everything from USGS volcano monitoring to how you can become a volcanologist. There’s even a bonus section that explores how real-life volcanoes compare to what you see in the movies.

As with most things in science, there’s specific language and terminology related to the study of volcanoes, so the USGS Glossary is a handy reference during your search for information.

Inevitably, the question on everyone’s mind is, “Do I live near a volcano, and what’s the risk that one will erupt close to where I or my loved ones live?” The USGS library of volcano hazard assessments based on location is a resource that dates back decades. These reports are certainly more technical than some of the other resources included here; however, they are worth checking out to learn more about the level of risk for a location or region, and also to get a better understanding about the type of volcanic hazards that might occur during eruptions in a specific area.

So, once you get the basics, I’m sure you’ll start wondering what USGS is doing about all this. Is the USGS keeping an eye on volcanoes? Is there a system to alert communities when they’re at risk? Is there a way to be notified when an eruption happens? Short answers: Yes, yes and yes.

There are a variety of ways volcanologists monitor volcano activity and assess the risks of an impending eruption and the cascading effects that can come with it. Comprehensive monitoring provides timely warnings of a volcano “reawakening,” which can yield critical information that helps communities prepare for an eruption event.

The USGS measures the activity level of a volcano with several different types of instruments.

In order to understand the types, threat level and associated risks of domestic volcanoes, the USGS employs a nationwide alert-level system for characterizing conditions of volcanoes in the U.S. The “U.S. Geological Survey’s Alert-Notification System for Volcano Activity” fact sheet is a great jumping off point for understanding this alert system and its history.

The USGS volcano monitoring network utilizes five volcano observatories around the nation to make sure we’re monitoring activity in real-time. Volcano observatories issue updates and other types of notifications based on activity, and you can sign up for notifications via the USGS Volcano Notification Service.

At the USGS Cascades Volcano Observatory Electronics Lab, technicians build, test and prepare scientific instruments to be deployed for monitoring volcanoes worldwide.

At its core, volcano science is all about trying to understand how volcanoes work and helping communities prepare for when a volcano erupts. With more than 160 active volcanoes in the United States, chances are you live closer to a volcano than you might think.

Lastly, while volcanoes are incredibly dangerous, each eruption allows USGS volcanologists to learn more about the character and history of these natural phenomena. For example, when Mount St. Helens erupted in 1980, the lateral blast traveled at more than 300 mph, scorched 230 square miles of forest and became probably one of the most famous eruption events in U.S. history. But did you know that around 3,600 years ago indigenous people abandoned the area around Mount St. Helens when an eruption four times larger ripped through the landscape, devastating their food supplies and dwellings – effectively destroying their livelihood?