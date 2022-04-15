ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earth Science

Caldera chronicles: Learning more about volcanoes and volcano science

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lv7uB_0fAm8xug00

Yellowstone Caldera Chronicles is a weekly column written by scientists and collaborators of the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory. This week's contribution is from Drew La Pointe, communication specialist with the U.S. Geological Survey.

You would have a hard time finding a more spectacular display of geological power or a more potent reminder of Earth’s potential dangers than an erupting volcano. That’s why up-to-date and accurate information about the hazards they present is so important.

The U.S. Geological Survey Volcano Hazards Program and the USGS Volcano Science Center produce a variety of web resources to guide you through everything you need to know about volcanoes.

First things first: What is a volcano? This brief overview walks you through volcano basics, including the different types, how many active volcanoes are out there, how they work and why they erupt. Next, check out this USGS factsheet that outlines hazards associated with volcanic eruptions. It’s not just about the explosion and lava flow. Understanding the totality of risk involved when a volcano erupts is critical for determining how you should respond when an eruption takes place.

If you’d like to dig a little deeper, check out this in-depth list of frequently asked questions that cover everything from USGS volcano monitoring to how you can become a volcanologist. There’s even a bonus section that explores how real-life volcanoes compare to what you see in the movies.

As with most things in science, there’s specific language and terminology related to the study of volcanoes, so the USGS Glossary is a handy reference during your search for information.

Inevitably, the question on everyone’s mind is, “Do I live near a volcano, and what’s the risk that one will erupt close to where I or my loved ones live?” The USGS library of volcano hazard assessments based on location is a resource that dates back decades. These reports are certainly more technical than some of the other resources included here; however, they are worth checking out to learn more about the level of risk for a location or region, and also to get a better understanding about the type of volcanic hazards that might occur during eruptions in a specific area.

So, once you get the basics, I’m sure you’ll start wondering what USGS is doing about all this. Is the USGS keeping an eye on volcanoes? Is there a system to alert communities when they’re at risk? Is there a way to be notified when an eruption happens? Short answers: Yes, yes and yes.

There are a variety of ways volcanologists monitor volcano activity and assess the risks of an impending eruption and the cascading effects that can come with it. Comprehensive monitoring provides timely warnings of a volcano “reawakening,” which can yield critical information that helps communities prepare for an eruption event.

The USGS measures the activity level of a volcano with several different types of instruments.

In order to understand the types, threat level and associated risks of domestic volcanoes, the USGS employs a nationwide alert-level system for characterizing conditions of volcanoes in the U.S. The “U.S. Geological Survey’s Alert-Notification System for Volcano Activity” fact sheet is a great jumping off point for understanding this alert system and its history.

The USGS volcano monitoring network utilizes five volcano observatories around the nation to make sure we’re monitoring activity in real-time. Volcano observatories issue updates and other types of notifications based on activity, and you can sign up for notifications via the USGS Volcano Notification Service.

At the USGS Cascades Volcano Observatory Electronics Lab, technicians build, test and prepare scientific instruments to be deployed for monitoring volcanoes worldwide.

At its core, volcano science is all about trying to understand how volcanoes work and helping communities prepare for when a volcano erupts. With more than 160 active volcanoes in the United States, chances are you live closer to a volcano than you might think.

Lastly, while volcanoes are incredibly dangerous, each eruption allows USGS volcanologists to learn more about the character and history of these natural phenomena. For example, when Mount St. Helens erupted in 1980, the lateral blast traveled at more than 300 mph, scorched 230 square miles of forest and became probably one of the most famous eruption events in U.S. history. But did you know that around 3,600 years ago indigenous people abandoned the area around Mount St. Helens when an eruption four times larger ripped through the landscape, devastating their food supplies and dwellings – effectively destroying their livelihood?

Comments / 0

Related
Bridget Mulroy

Atlantic Volcanoes Giving Signs They're About to Blow

Steam at a geothermal park in the Azores.(Carsten Brandt/iStock) The Azores Archipelagos is a group of nine islands in the Northern Atlantic Ocean and is a territory of Portugal. The islands have been creating a lot of commotion recently with thousands of earthquakes shaking things up.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Dangerous Volcano On The Planet

It has been centuries since a volcano killed a large number of people. The sole exception is the Nevado del Ruiz, Colombia eruption in 1985. The most well-known deadly eruption remains Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD. Archaeologists continue to examine the city of Pompeii and have found hundreds of bodies of people who died in […]
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volcano#Observatories#Usgs
Andrei Tapalaga

An Asteroid Just Hit Iceland

The asteroid had been detected hours before crashing into the EarthPixabay/MasterTux. Whilst the world’s undivided attention has been given to the current war taking place in Eastern Europe, our planet was hit by an asteroid. Astronomers from the European Space Agency's planetary defense had spotted an asteroid just a couple of hours before it struck our planet, some 140 kilometers south of the Norwegian island of Jan Mayen in the Arctic sea.
Daily Mail

Helium-3 is leaking from Earth's core, scientists discover, adding evidence to the theory that our planet formed in a solar nebula billons of years ago

Helium-3, a rare isotope of helium gas, has been found leaking out of the Earth's core, adding evidence to the theory the planet formed in a solar nebula. Some natural processes can produce helium-3, but it is made primarily in nebulae - massive, spinning clouds of gas and dust, with most traced back to the Big Bang.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

What's the tallest wave ever recorded on Earth?

In July 1958, an 8.3-magnitude earthquake at the Fairweather Fault rocked Alaska's southern coast. The ground-shaking event caused a massive landslide at nearby Lituya Bay, which triggered a devastating tsunami that ripped through the narrow body of water and killed five people. The colossal wave leveled trees on the steep...
ALASKA STATE
Abdul Ghani

A Spacecraft Successfully Landed On Venus 50 Years Ago

The first successful landing on Venus was 50 years ago. In the meantime, the planet is becoming interesting again for space travel. Venus is our nearest neighbor if you ignore the moon. Nevertheless, mankind is more drawn to Mars. That was different 50 years ago. On March 27, 1972, the Soviet Union sent the Venera-8 mission to Venus. Venera is the Russian word for Venus.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earth Science
NewsBreak
Science
scitechdaily.com

“Chance of Impact 100%” – Fifth Asteroid Ever Discovered Before Impact

Most asteroids that have impacted Earth were discovered many years, often many millions of years, after the event. The evidence? Roughly 200 known craters scar Earth’s surface, telling an impactful story of how our planet, and life on it, has been dramatically shaped by violent collisions with ancient space rocks. On occasion – five in human history, to be precise – we discover an asteroid before it strikes.
ASTRONOMY
The Guardian

Scientists find fossil of dinosaur ‘killed on day of asteroid strike’

Scientists believe they have been given an extraordinary view of the last day of the dinosaurs after they discovered the fossil of an animal they believe died that day. The perfectly preserved leg, which even includes remnants of the animal’s skin, can be accurately dated to the time the asteroid that brought about the dinosaurs’ extinction struck Earth 66m years ago, experts say, because of the presence of debris from the impact, which rained down only in its immediate aftermath.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Astronomers just discovered the farthest object in the known universe — but what is it?

A possible galaxy that exists some 13.5 billion light-years from Earth has broken the record for farthest astronomical object ever seen. That age places this collection of stars, now dubbed HD1, between a time of total darkness — about 14 billion years ago the universe was a blank slate devoid of any stars or galaxies — and one of just-burgeoning lights as clumps of dust and gas were growing into their cosmic destinies.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

NASA shows off its Psyche spacecraft that will fly beyond Mars to explore a strange asteroid made almost entirely of METAL

NASA's asteroid-orbiting Psyche spacecraft has moved a step closer to lift-off, after being unveiled to the media ahead of its launch this summer. Engineers are putting the final touches on the probe, which is set to blast into space from Cape Canaveral, Florida, in August on its journey to a metal-rich asteroid of the same name.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sciencealert.com

Scientists Think They've Solved The Mystery of Asteroid Ryugu's Origin

In 2014, the Japanese Space Agency JAXA launched the Hayabusa 2 spacecraft to visit asteroid Ryugu. It arrived at the asteroid in June 2018 and studied it from orbit for over a year. Hayabusa 2 even dispatched four rovers to the asteroid's surface. After departing, it flew past Earth in...
ASTRONOMY
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Have Discovered the Exact Age of Our Galaxy

Our galaxy has never been assigned a specific age as we simply didn’t know when it was created. Astronomers have been speculating that it occurred quite soon after The Big Bang took place about 13.8 billion years ago. In a very small fraction of a second known as the Planck period, the universe was created. Its high instability and the extreme heat created by the big bang forced the universe to expand.
sciencealert.com

18,000 Years Ago, The 'Zealandia Switch' Decimated Earth's Glaciers. Has It Returned?

Earlier this month, we wrapped up the latest annual end-of-summer snowline survey over New Zealand's South Island (Te Waipounamu), providing a birdseye view of how glaciers fared during the past year. This collection of aerial photos adds to a near half-century perspective of irrefutable and dramatic climate change impacts on...
SCIENCE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy