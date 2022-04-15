ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Kennewick Schools Join National Vaping Lawsuit Against JUUL

By John McKay
 1 day ago
Claiming potential financial harm, school districts are joining a national lawsuit brought against vape manufacturer JUUL. Kennewick and Spokane have now joined. This week, the Spokane Public School District also joined the suit. It's being led by Frantz Law Group APLC of San Diego, CA, and assisted by smaller law firms...

