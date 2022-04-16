From Mimosas To Egg Hunts: Best Things To Do In South Florida On Easter Sunday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sunday is Easter Sunday and what better way to spend it than with family and friends in sunny South Florida.

Here is a list of things to do, from egg hunts to meeting the Easter Bunny and other events.

MIAMI-DADE:

City Of Hialeah Easter Extravaganza: Stop by Milander Park in Hialeah as their Easter Extravanganza takes place, as their Easter egg hunt featuring more than 50,000 eggs are waiting to be found. Guests attending will enjoy live music and entertainment, dance performances from neighboring schools, shows with young actors from the Goodlet Theater Cultural Arts Program, rides, and the Easter Bunny will make a special appearance. Parking and admission are free. The event is from 10 am to 3 pm.

Coconut Grove Easter Egg Hunt: Start your Easter Sunday with an early morning Easter egg hunt at Blanche Park in Coconut Grove. This local event will also feature Easter baskets, gifts, games, and picture opportunities.

Eggslopore Galore Hunt/The Bunny Hoppening: Come to Fairchild Tropical Gardens on Sunday, April 17 for the Eggsplore Galore. Easter egg hunts, picnic baskets, train rides, games, plant sales, and Mr. Bunny himself will be there.

Egg-Venture 2022 at Zoo Miami: Guests participate in a virtual scavenger hunt at the zoo using an app on their mobile phones. While enjoying a stroll through the park, clues will be given so families find 12 fun eggs hidden all throughout zoo walkways. Once finished guests can redeem their prize of treat-filled eco-friendly eggs and purchase their very own Springtastic Basket filled with eggs, a coloring book, goodies, and more.

Little Haiti Easter Egg Drop: Start off your Easter weekend by going to the Little Haiti Soccer Park on Saturday, April 16, for an Easter egg hunt with an event held by the Vous Church. Food, games, and live entertainment will be available. The event is scheduled to start at 11 am.

YATF’s Spring Fling Easter Egg Hunt: Swing by Miami Lakes Veterans Park on Saturday, April 16th from 10 am-1:30 pm for a fun-filled day with friends and family at the annual Spring Fling Easter Egg Hunt. There will be food, music, a pony ride, giveaways, and a petting zoo.

Miami Springs Easter Egg Hunt: On your mark, get set, go! Hop into Miami Springs’ Prince Field for their easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16 at 10 am. The cost of this event is $2 for residents and $10 for non-residents.

Miami Seaquarium Easter Egg-Venture: Get ready for some egg-citing fun at Miami Seaquarium as they celebrate Easter from Friday, April to Sunday, April 17. Upon arrival, explorers will receive a special egg hunt ticket and participate in an egg hunt, which will lead them to the biggest prize. The event is scheduled from 11 am to 4 pm.

BROWARD COUNTY:

The Little Farm, Easter Egg Hunt: Come out to The Little Farm Saturday, April 16, at 10 am for their Easter egg hunt. This event will be by reservation only. Those attending will also enjoy animal interactions, pony rides, Spring Photo Ops, pictures with the Easter Bunny, and be able to walk through our Butterfly Garden and play out in our Play Field. Food from local vendors is available for purchase.

Easter Sunday Celebration at Carousel Club: Sunday, April 17, spend Easter at the Carousel Club in Hallandale Beach for their Easter Sunday Celebration. Enjoy $35 bottles of Chandon Garden Spritz from 12 pm to 4 pm. The egg hunt starts at 12 pm, with cocktails, eateries, and live entertainment from day to night.

Pembroke Pines Annual Easter Egg Hunt: On April 16, 2022, the City of Pembroke Pines Annual Egg Hunt will be held. It will be located at two different locations, the Pines Recreation Center at 7400 Pines Blvd and Pembroke Shores Park at 501 SW 172 Ave. There will also be games, face paintings, and a special appearance by Peter Rabbit. The event is free.

Royal Egg Hunt: The Royal Easter Bunny makes his return and hops onto Pop Travers Field as he will host the Annual Royal Easter Egg Hunt for children 3 –10 years old on Saturday, April 16th at 10:00 am. The event is free.