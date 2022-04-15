ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick Schools Join National Vaping Lawsuit Against JUUL

By John McKay
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Claiming potential financial harm, school districts are joining a national lawsuit brought against vape manufacturer JUUL. Kennewick and Spokane have now joined. This week, the Spokane Public School District also joined the suit. It's being led by Frantz Law Group APLC of San Diego, CA, and assisted by smaller law firms...

IN THIS ARTICLE
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

