Kennewick Schools Join National Vaping Lawsuit Against JUUL

Only $2.3 Million for Former Residence of Washington Governor Marion Haylooks. It is always fun to look at expensive homes! I love taking a drive up to Scenic Crest in Yakima when I need to decompress from the daily stresses of life. I have always loved cruising through the "richest" parts of town and imagining myself living there amongst the wealthy someday in my lifetime. I stumbled upon a very opulent-looking place in Spokane and discovered it used to belong to a famous Washington state governor. I just had to tell you about it! This home is gorgeous and the photo gallery is pleasing to the eyes, you've got to check it out below!

SPOKANE, WA ・ 8 DAYS AGO