Estacada, OR

North Marion roundup: Huskies track take second place at Estacada

By Tanner Russ
 1 day ago

North Marion made the trek up to Estacada, competed against Rangers, Corbett and Damascus Christian to take second

Track and Field

North Marion's track teams headed to Estacada High School on Tuesday, April 12 to face off against league foes Estacada and Corbett, as well as 1A Damascus Christian. The boys team took second place with a points-total of 75, just behind Estacada who had 85. The girls team also took second place with 49 points, behind Estacada with 95.

Senior Jaden Lilly took first place in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.68 seconds and sophomore Elijah Gonzalez finished first in the 1,500-meters with a time of 5 minutes, 8.44 seconds (5:08.44). In the 110-meter hurdles, senior Caedyn Laninga took first place with a time of 18.86 seconds.

The boys 4x400-meter relay team took first place with a time of 4:07.55 thanks to the efforts of seniors Owen Alvord, Tony Lewis, Lilly, and junior Kamron Anderson. Lewis also took first place in the long jump with a personal best mark of 19 feet, 2.5 inches; he also took first place in the triple jump with a jump of 35 feet, 9 inches.

The girls team saw freshman Fia Swanson take first in the 400-meters with a time of 1:08.64. In the 100-meter hurdles, sophomore Kenley Doubrava ran a time of 18.52 to take first.

For full results, please visit Athletic.net.

Baseball

After a spate of cancellations against Tillamook and Molalla, North Marion played its first baseball game against since April 7 against Madras (5-2) on April 14. The Huskies defeated the White Buffaloes 10-2 over the course of seven innings.

North Marion got big contributions from senior catcher Evan Holman who, in four at-bats, recorded 3 hits, 2 runs and 2 RBIs. Also with four at-bats was junior Wil Van Vleck who recorded 3 RBIs, 2 hits and a run.

The Huskies scored in every inning except for the sixth, leading by as many as 8-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning. North Marion (7-4) is now the No. 2 ranked team in the state at 4A, and has a busy week ahead of it. The Huskies play a doubleheader against Molalla on Friday, April 15 and then face Madras a second time on Monday, April 18.

Softball

The Huskies softball team has had its last five games cancelled and is scheduled to face off against Madras (4-5) on Monday, April 18. North Marion (4-3) hasn't played since an 11-1 loss to Stayton (12-2) on Saturday, April 2.

Boys and Girls Tennis

North Marion's tennis teams haven't competed since April 7 due to inclement weather. According to TennisReporting.com, the boys team has a record of 1-1-1, while the girls team is 2-3-2 on the season.

Woodburn Independent

Mallory Patzer signs with Central Washington University

Standout North Marion goalkeeper will compete with Division II Wildcats after stellar career with HuskiesMallory Patzer's soccer journey won't stop at the high school level. The four-year varsity player will be competing with the Central Washington University Wildcats, a Division II school in Ellensburg, Washington. Patzer signed the commitment paperwork in front of family, friends and community members at North Marion High School on April 14. "It feels amazing," Patzer said. "I worked really hard for a long time, and it's nice to have a vision now. That's something I was anxious about. I'm just really excited to be...
MARION, OR
Lebanon-Express

Prep roundup: Lebanon softball hits five homers in win against South Albany

Lebanon had five home runs in a 21-1 home win against South Albany in the Mid-Willamette Conference opener for both teams. Trinity Holden had a grand slam and another home run. Alivia Holden, Lebanon’s pitcher, and teammates Jannah Jimenez and Lexi Mulligan also had homers. Lebanon’s Emma Sheets went...
LEBANON, OR
