Holiday World and Splashin' Safari are once again getting national recognition and they need your votes on three USA Today polls. We here in the Evansville area know how awesome Holiday World and Splashin' Safari are. I mean you have the free unlimited soft drinks, award-winning rides in both parks, free sunscreen, and not to mention, it's all just a short drive away. Holiday World is no stranger to getting a national spotlight. The theme park has won several awards in the past, and now they are up for three more. But in order for them to win, they need your votes.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 15 DAYS AGO