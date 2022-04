Filming for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special continue in Atlanta, and Karen Gillan herself is now showing off one of the first looks of Nebula. In a new Instagram post Monday, Gillan shared an image in her full Nebula makeup, which makes it appear the character's been put through the wringer in some shape, way, or form. Though Gillan is covering her mouth apparently to avoid spoilers, you can see the damage elsewhere on her head.

MOVIES ・ 26 DAYS AGO