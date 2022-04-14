ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiden Tobin signs letter to play at Wartburg

By By TOM NELSON Guest Contributor
Faribault Daily News
One of Faribault’s elite high school athletes will be taking his game to Iowa, as Aiden Tobin signed a commitment letter to attend Wartburg College and play baseball for the Knights beginning in 2022-23.

A three-sport athlete, Tobin is a senior at Bethlehem Academy and made his commitment to Wartburg at a signing ceremony in the school’s entry lobby that was attended by his parents (Jason Tobin and Kari Tobin) along with his sisters Anna Tobin and Sarah Tobin.

Baseball coach Charlie Lechtenberg was also in attendance to see his player sign with Wartburg. Tobin is in his first season of playing for the Faribault co-op team that includes players from Faribault High School and Bethlehem Academy.

A varsity starter in baseball since eighth grade, Tobin was a six-year starter for the wrestling team at Faribault and a three-year starter on Bethlehem Academy’s football team. A standout on the football team, Tobin played as a linebacker and running back for the Cardinals in 2021.

As a senior, Tobin was a conference champion at 152-pounds in wrestling for the Faribault squad, gained All-Conference honors and also qualified for the Minnesota State High School League state championship tourney in 2021-22. He won over 100 matches in wrestling during his prep career.

Despite his skill at all three sports, Tobin’s love of baseball was the deciding factor in his choice of a sport to continue at the collegiate level.

“Baseball has always been his love,” said Aiden’s dad Jason Tobin. “He’s been playing ball in the yard since he was a little kid, so baseball has always been number one on his list. He loved his other sports too, but baseball has been his number one.”

Aiden Tobin echoed those sentiments about his connection to baseball.

“Probably since fifth or sixth grade, I knew baseball was my favorite. Baseball has always been what I’ve worked towards and when I got to my sophomore and junior years and people told me I could play at the college level — I knew baseball was going to be the sport,” Aiden Tobin said.

Aiden Tobin’s interest in attending Wartburg was sparked by one of his assistant baseball coaches at Faribault Joe Grote. A graduate of Wartburg, Grote encouraged Aiden Tobin to check out the school, which is an NCAA Division III affiliate and located in Waverly, Iowa.

“Coach Joe Groote was my connection with Wartburg. He went to Wartburg and is great friends with the assistant coach there, he got me the contact info and that’s how I started to get in touch with them,” Aiden Tobin said.

Aiden Tobin wanted to remain fairly close to home and Wartburg’s location, athletic opportunities and academic offerings proved to be a good match.

“Everything was a good fit. The size of the school and the majors they had. I want to major in engineering and Wartburg is known for its engineering, so that was a good fit,” Aiden Tobin said. “The coaches reached out to me, so I looked further into it and found that school was the best for me both academically and athletically.

“I watched a couple of Divison III games and they are a lot looser and more relaxed…I definitely wanted to be around that and still play at the college level. A couple of DIII schools reached out to me and Wartburg seemed like the best fit.”

Wartburg baseball has been led by coach Joel Holst, who begins his 29th season with the Knights in 2022. He has won more than 750 games during his career at Wartburg along with 16 regular season Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference titles, 11 IIAC postseason tourney titles and two NCAA regional crowns. The Knights have participated in 14 NCAA Division III tournaments under Holst’s direction.

Aiden Tobin’s collegiate baseball future looks bright according to Faribault baseball coach Charlie Lechtenberg.

“I’ve been lucky enough to coach him over the summer and this year. He’s the kind of guy who just works his butt off all the time and is always looking to improve. Aiden’s the guy who stays after practice to get in those extra reps and is passionate about the game,” Lechtenberg said.

“He is the type of athlete who can play anywhere. Last summer he filled in for us at catcher, shortstop and outfield. He can play anywhere on the field…he is the type of guy you want on your team. A utility guy who can play anywhere is huge. Coaches are looking for that and Aiden’s a guy who can play anywhere. He’s very flexible and very athletic.”

In addition to his ability on the field, Lechtenberg has been impressed with Aiden Tobin’s leadership abilities and his quick assimilation into the new co-op team in 2022.

“He’s definitely a team leader and Aiden just got voted team captain. This is our first year as a co-op, but it was unanimous between him and one other guy and they are both are captains this year.”

Aiden Tobin also had strong praise for the help he has received during his prep baseball career. In addition to his work with Lechtenberg and Grote, Aiden Tobin highlighted the assistance he received from coach Scott Hanson at Bethlehem.

“Scott Hansen is the one who got me to fall in love with baseball, and helped me get the skill and work ethic to where I am today,” Aiden Tobin said.

Faribault Daily News

